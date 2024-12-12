Special preview: Mazda to launch its first PHEV for Singapore - CX-80

Mazda held a special preview of its latest model, the CX-80, at an event held at Mandala Club on Dec 6.

The CX-80 is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to be sold here, and will be officially launched at 2025 Singapore Motorshow in January.

The car will be Mazda's flagship SUV in its lineup, and measures in at a considerable 4,995mm in length and 3,120mm in width. It also boasts a generous wheelbase of 3,120mm, which allows it to accommodate a third row of seats, making the CX-80 a full seven-seater SUV.

Power comes from a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces 189hp and 261Nm of torque, which is paired with an electric motor that develops 173hp and 270Nm of torque. Together, they combine for a total output of 323hp and 500Nm of torque, and allows the car to go from 0-100km/h in a brisk 6.8 seconds.

The electric motor is powered by a 17.8kWh battery, which can be charged from empty to full using a 7.2kW AC charger in about two hours. Mazda claims that the CX-80 can travel on electric mode only for a range of up to 60km, and delivers a combined fuel consumption figure of just 1.6 litres per 100km.

As Mazda's flagship model, the CX-80 offers up a luxurious interior with premium features. A key highlight is the Driver Personalisation System, which uses face recognition technology to detect the person sitting in the driver's seat, and sets the seating position and other pre-saved settings automatically.

The Driver Personalisation System can store up to six different driver profiles, and can also adjust the seat automatically by detecting the driver's height and eye position.

Other standard features on the CX-80 include a 12-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity, and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

While the CX-80 will only be officially launched at the Singapore Motorshow, Mazda's authorised distributor here, Trans Eurokars, is already taking orders for the car. Indictive retail price is listed at $376,888 with COE, but Mazda is offering a special pre-launch pricing of $328,888 with COE for the CX-80.

