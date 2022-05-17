Spend $60 at Esso and win lucky draw prizes from Samsung, Apple and Nintendo

Esso Singapore is back with their second edition of the Happy Homes Lucky Draw, running now till July 15, 2022.

Esso is rewarding users with who fill their tank up at Esso stations. Simply spend $60 on Esso Synergy fuels to stand a chance to win. Prizes range from a 55-inch Samsung Smart TV, Apple Watch Series 7, Nintendo Switch, and Fairprice vouchers worth $80.

PHOTO: Esoo Smiles

Using Esso Synergy Supreme instead gives you five chances to win, and paying with an OCBC card doubles them.

The lucky draw will have two phases – the first one runs from April 29 to May 29, 2022, and the second runs from May 30 to July 15, 2022. Prizes will be split accordingly:

Lucky Draw one (April 29 – May 29, 2022) Lucky Draw two (May 30 – July 15, 2022) 5 x Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV 5 x Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV 5 x Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum 5 x Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum 5 x Apple Watch Series 7 5 x Apple Watch Series 7 5 x Apple Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones 5 x Apple Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones 5 x Nintendo OLED Switch 5 x Nintendo OLED Switch 5 x Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Tower Fan 5 x Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Tower Fan 5 x JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Speaker 5 x JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Speaker 100 x FairPrice $80 Online eVouchers 100 x FairPrice $80 Online eVouchers

To qualify for both lucky draws, submit a one-time registration form on this website, or scan the QR code provided by the cashier to access the form. All qualifying transactions within the promotion period that is linked to your Smiles membership will automatically be eligible for the lucky draws.

Results will be announced on the Esso Smiles website, with winners for Lucky Draw one and two being announced on June 21 and Aug 10, 2022, respectively.

For more information on the Esso Happy Homes Lucky Draw, visit their website here.

ALSO READ: 3 best credit cards for petrol discounts at Esso, Shell, SPC & Caltex (2021)

This article was first published in CarBuyer.