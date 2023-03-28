Sportier and sleeker look: Redesigned Hyundai Sonata revealed

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Hyundai has announced a major update of its eighth-generation Sonata executive sedan, with the car set to be officially unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show that will take place from March 30 to April 9, 2023.

PHOTO: Hyundai

While the car is technically just a mid-life facelift, the Sonata features an extensive makeover inside and out, and boasts a radical redesign that incorporates the new design language that’s been seen on recent new Hyundai models such as the Avante, Kona and Staria.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Hyundai says that the exterior design embodies ‘The Sportiness’, with a sleek and swoopy coupe-style look that features a long bonnet, low front end, and a fastback-style sloping roofline. The front end is dominated by the singular light bar that stretches across the width of the car, and the main headlights are hidden within the grille in the same manner as the Tucson SUV.

PHOTO: Hyundai

At the rear, the H-style rear light design mimics the style of the Avante/Elantra sedan, and further accentuates the sporty style of the new Sonata, while a sportier N-Line model adds a rear boot-lid spoiler, dual muffler tips, and 19-inch wheels.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The interior has also been extensively upgraded too, and for the first time, the Sonata features a panoramic curved display that combines a 12.3-inch driver information cluster with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, complemented by the touch-type climate control on the centre console.

The gear shifter has now been moved to a column behind the steering wheel, freeing up more space to incorporate a central front armrest as well as a large cup holder and tray for added convenience.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Drivetrain details have not been announced, but it is likely to remain unchanged from the current eighth-generation Sonata, which uses a variety of petrol engines, both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged, ranging from 1.5-litres to 2.5-litres in capacity, while there are also hybrid and plug-in hybrid models available as well.

The car’s availability for Singapore is unknown, although given that the current eighth-generation Sonata is not offered for sale here, it is unlikely that we will see the redesigned Sonata making it here as well.

This article was fiirst published in CarBuyer.