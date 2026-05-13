What's the first song you streamed? Spotify rolls out new feature for 20th anniversary

If you've been sharing your Spotify Wrapped list every year, you won't have to wait until December to show off your music taste.

The popular music streaming platform has rolled out a new feature on Tuesday (May 12) to mark its 20th anniversary.

Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) shows users several highlights of their listening history, from the first day that they started using the app through never-before-shared data.

These include: your first day on Spotify, total number of unique songs you listened to, your first streamed song and your all-time most-streamed artist.

Users will also receive an all-time top songs playlist, which includes a collection of their top 120 tracks, complete with play counts.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, each data story comes with a share card at the end of the experience to allow easy saving and sharing.

Do note that this feature is only accessible via Spotify's mobile app.

"The last 20 years have been defined by the fans who discover, the artists who shape culture, and the world that listens together. Here's to the next 20, it's all about you," Spotify said.

Spotify is the world's largest audio streaming subscription service with 761 million users, including 293 million subscribers.

The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com