Spotify spotlight: 8 S'pore artists you need to stream now

4. Burmese Bombshells

PHOTO: Burmese Bombshells https://open.spotify.com/artist/2LjrfHF7nEMEDoTd4eJ522?utm_source=embed_v2&go=1&play=1&nd=1

Genre: Alternative/Indie

The sell: The band was formed in 2015 by high schoolers whose sole purpose was to win their Teacher’s Day talent show. Though they took second place to a magician, it sparked an adrenaline rush in these youngsters that has sustained itself ever since.

These voracious youngsters are already in the midst of their second project, and working towards a 2020 release.

Impressive sia: One of their most notable achievements is winning first prize in the national band competition Voice of My Generation (VOMG) in 2016.

In 2019, they recorded and produced their eponymous debut EP by themselves in a study room, and released their music on international streaming platforms for the first time.

Instagram: @burmesebombshells