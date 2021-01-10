Spring cleaning? 9 home cleaning services in Singapore to call on

With Chinese New Year knocking on our doors, there’s also one thing to do before it actually arrives: Spring cleaning.

But if you aren’t looking forward to spending an entire weekend to wipe down grimy window grilles or scrub the bathroom tiles, or simply prefer to engage a professional to disinfect your space or give it a thorough cleaning, here are the cleaning companies to call.

1. Whissh Home Cleaning Service

PHOTO: Whissh

You can call on this one-stop service provider, which has operated since 2016, for everything from home cleaning to plumbing and disinfecting of your space – it works with a stable of service companies with carefully selected partners.

For your spring cleaning, it’s recommended that you go for the deep cleaning service to thoroughly clean out nooks and crannies, appliances like the oven and fridge, as well as the bathroom.

Fees: Rates for deep cleaning start from $328 for a two-bedroom apartment (approx. 899 sq ft)

Visit its website for more information.

2. Clean Worthy

PHOTO: Clean Worthy

Whether you have the curtains to be washed, a wardrobe to sort, or kitchen cabinets full of Tupperware to wipe down and mattresses to sun, you can count on Clean Worthy’s crew to get the job done. And the pricing is transparent, too.

Apart from one-time cleaning services, you can engage them for services like upholstery and mattress cleaning, as well as aircon servicing and house painting.

Fees: One-time cleaning rates start from $438 for homes under 800sq ft

Visit its website for more information, call 9194-0123 or e-mail hello@cleanworthy.com.

3. Helpling

PHOTO: Helpling

This online platform bridges customers with a network of freelance home cleaners, that is easy to navigate and make bookings. All you have to do is choose a convenient cleaning plan based on your needs, and the website will match you with a legal, vetted cleaner.

You’ll also get to check out ratings and reviews from real customers, so you can pick the right house cleaner for your home. Payment can be made online or via the Helping app.

Fees: Rates start from $20 per hour for a minimum of three hours per session

Visit its website for more information.

4. Kleepers

PHOTO: Kleepers

You can be sure of quality service from Kleepers – its team of cleaners go through a 30-hour training designed by the company’s Taiwanese and Japanese partners.

It’s platform is a cinch to use as well,with a dashboard that lets you plan and confirm cleaning sessions in a jiffy. You can also view past and upcoming cleaning sessions easily.

Its spring cleaning service is pretty comprehensive, and covers services like cleaning of window frames, dusting and wiping of kitchen countertops and small appliances, sofas and tables, as well as scrubbing down the bathroom (they don’t guarantee mould removal though).

Fees: Rates are at $35 for a one-time general cleaning session, and from $200 for spring cleaning.

Visit its website, call 8122-8113 or e-mail info@kleepers.com for more information.

5. Dream Sparkle

PHOTO: Dream Sparkle

Helmed by former paramedic Johnson Zhuo, who set up the company in Dream Sparkle in 2014, prides itself on using natural cleaning solutions to thoroughly clean and disinfect spaces, leaving you with a home that’s safe and hygienic.

Its team of cleaning specialists is professionally trained, and you can all on the company for general house cleaning, and steam cleaning as well as disinfection of home flooring, the kitchen, bathroom and mattress.

Fees: A general home cleaning package starts from $388. Prices are subject to GST. Call 6358-3892 /6358-3894 for a tailored package.

Visit its website for more information.

6. Continentz

PHOTO: Continentz

For unsightly mould in the bathroom or kitchen, carpet stains or disinfecting of your mattress or room, get Continentz on your speed dial.

It specialises in disinfection, dry carpet cleaning with zero dry time, mattress cleaning with dust-mite removal as well as upholstery cleaning; there’s even has a hotline for emergencies.

You can be sure of a healthy and safe environment for you and the kids, too. The company has several certifications under its belt, including the use of products that are Woolsafe and CleanSeal certified, and a disinfection and sanitisation system that is ChildSafe Certified. Its team of specialists are trained and certified with NEA licenses.

Fees: Call 83078618 or e-mail continentz@outlook.com to get a quote

Visit its website for more information.

7. Fresh Cleaning

PHOTO: Fresh Cleaning

You can also count on professional help – the company says it provides weekly to monthly training sessions for all its cleaners.

Its spring cleaning team comprises two to four professional cleaners (depending on scope of work), and are fully equipped to get your space in sparkling condition.

Fees: Spring cleaning rates start from $198 for five hours for a two-bedroom HDB apartment (400 to 599 sq ft)

Visit its website for more information.

8. Home Cleanz Cleaning Service

Home Cleanz is helmed by two graduates from the School of Design & Environment, National University of Singapore, who founded the company in 2004 with the aim of providing a variety of home cleaning services to busy professionals.

It has a spring cleaning team of three to four staff who are fully equipped. The cleaning process will take between three to five hours. It also offers other services like plumbing, marble polishing, parquet varnishing as well as steaming and sanitisation.

Fees: Spring cleaning rates start from $350 for a two-bedroom condominium or a two/three-bedroom HDB apartment

Visit its website for e-mail salesenquiry@homecleanz.com or more information.

9. Kmac Internation

PHOTO: Kmac International

Started in 2010, this NEA-licensed company offers one-stop cleaning service solutions for your home.

Its spring cleaning package comprise a diverse range of services, from dusting the ceiling and giving the bathroom and toilet bowls a good scrub-down to dusting and wiping of cabinet interiors and degreasing of stoves and kitchen appliances.

Plus, all required cleaning equipment and solutions will be provided when you get a deep cleaning service package.

Fees: Fill in an inquiry form, call 6909-3822 or e-mail enquiry@kmac.com.sg to get a quote.

Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.