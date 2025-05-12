Spring in full bloom: Festive fun for all ages in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cultural tapestry this spring blooms with just as many colors and patterns as the hues and fragrance of the season. Whether you are travelling with loved ones or setting out on a solo adventure to see the city at its most festive, you'll carry a joyful memory of the experience.

Timeless festivities of Hong Kong

Hong Kong embraces its modern comforts, but it also deeply cherishes its festivities that are woven in time and celebrated with just as much vigour as in the olden days.

Hong Kong ICH Month

Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month celebrates China and Hong Kong's rich culture. This festival allows tourists an opportunity to immerse themselves in the essence of the cultural spirit with fun activities, carnivals, exhibitions, seminars, etc.

The theme for this year is "ICH Around Town", portraying the influence of intangible culture witnessed even in small territories. The core festivities in 2025 will take place from May 3 to July 1 in various districts across Hong Kong, like the Eastern District, the Islands District, Sha Tin District, Tai Po District, Yau Tsim Mong District, and Tseun Wan District.

Please visit the official website of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office for detailed information on the festivities of the Hong Kong ICH Month.

Chinese Culture Festival

As one of the oldest civilisations in the world, the Chinese culture has left its imprint on global culture, including Hong Kong. The Chinese Culture Festival 2025 will take place from June to September, exploring "the universe of a millennium of civilisation unveiling the grandeur of Chinese art and poetry."

Some of the exhibitions showcasing the rich cultural heritage include the following:

Mystery of Chinese Writing — at various public libraries all over Hong Kong from May 1, 2025 to Feb 28, 2026.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Great Unity - Civilisation of the Qin and Han Dynasties in Shaanxi Province presented at Moonchu Historical Images and Culture Gallery and the Hong Kong Museum of History-1/F Main Lobby from April 16 to July 7, 2025.

Please visit the official website of the Chinese Culture Festival for detailed information on the events.

Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon Boat Festival takes place on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month each year (i.e., late May or June). Among many pieces of lore surrounding the festival's origin, the one that intrigued us most tells of communities coming together in camaraderie to ward off bad luck and plague on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month.

Dragon boat races have been around for millennia. Today, they are conducted at an international level, where local rowers in colorful dragon boats race against international paddlers in the waters of the South China Sea, with the skyscrapers of Victoria Harbor cheering them on to the rhythm of traditional drum beats.

The festivities encourage people to have a good time beyond simply watching and cheering for the rowers in the dragon boat races. Head over to the Lamma Fisherfolk Village, where two authentic wooden dragon boats await.

Visitors can board them for free, paddle, pose as ancient fishermen for photos, and savour sweet or savory zongzi, the traditional glutinous dumplings. While these dumplings are available year-round across Hong Kong, tasting them during the Dragon Boat Festival makes the experience even more special.

The 2025 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will take place at the Off Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade on June 7 and 8, 2025 from 8am to 6pm.

Family fun galore meets cultural fiestas

Amidst the bright colors and zest for life, these are a few pop cultural events in Hong Kong that bridge the best of East and West.

Hong Kong Disneyland 20th

The countdown has started for the biggest party in town at the happiest place on Earth. Disneyland Hong Kong is set to kick off its porcelain jubilee with year-round celebrations on June 28, 2025.

The momentous event promises to be an extravagant affair, featuring new entertainment, parades, special merchandise, and delightful culinary art, ensuring an indelible experience for everyone.

Like all Disneyland affairs, the days will be charged with anticipation of the night to bring in the grand show. Some of the highlights at the Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Entertainment include the following-

Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!

Start your day at the Castle of Magical Dreams, where playful moments with your little ones and the enchantment of Disney magic await-all inspired by the timeless charm of Disney characters.

Starting 28 June 2025, the elevated centre stage will sparkle with a brand-new concert-style show. Mickey, Duffy, and their friends will be rocking their fresh 20th anniversary party outfits, alongside the Disney Princesses and Queens in stunning, never-before-seen attire.

The celebration will be even more special with the debut of the 20th anniversary anthem and two brand-new original songs.

"Friendtastic!" Parade

As the day stretches on, get ready to join the biggest parade ever at Hong Kong Disneyland-the all-new "Friendtastic!" Parade, making its grand debut in celebration of the 20th anniversary.

With 11 spectacular floats and four original songs, this parade will bring the magic to life like never before. Expect floats inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia, Big Hero 6, and Encanto, as well as Pixar's Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, Inside Out, and Up.

Beloved characters from across the Disney universe will dazzle the crowd. Around 100 performers and more than 30 beloved Disney characters will be there, giving everyone a chance to wave to their favorites-both old and new.

Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!

As the day turns to night, prepare to be enchanted with "Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!" Hong Kong Disneyland's most magical nighttime extravaganza.

Whether you are watching from in front of the castle or along the Main Street, USA. — prepare to feel dazzled with joy. You can experience the 360° spectacle with drone shows, 3D projections, illuminated water projections, choreographed water fountains, flames, lasers, theatrical lighting, and pyrotechnic effects.

Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival

Popular culture forms an intrinsic essence of Hong Kong's culture, and if you, too, are a pop culture connoisseur, then make your way to one of the many venues of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival this May.

The theme for this year's Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival is "More Than Joy." It focuses on how humour transcends barriers and becomes a universal language that allows everyone to experience the charm of the little things in life through laughter.

The festival features stand-up comedy shows, classic Hong Kong comedy movies, a classical music concert by the Pan Asia Symphony Orchestra, and literary events.

Details about the venues and events can be found on the official website of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival.

Le French May

Le French May, also known as Le French May Arts Festival, is an annual arts festival and one of the largest cultural events in Asia. It utilizes a myriad of forms of art to promote French art and culture to Hong Kong's diverse audience.

This year's Le French May is centred around the theme "Vive L'art" - "In art, we live." It celebrates the eternal wonders of French culture and heritage while nurturing the dynamic connection and exchange between Hong Kong and France.

Teleport yourself to the heart of French festival magic with food, music, and DIY knitting workshops — à la française — at Ohh La La La: French Delights at D2 Place from May 9-11, between 1pm and 8pm.

The grand fête will also feature an open dialogue on the confluence of classical and contemporary art at M+ Museum with Picasso for Asia-A Conversation.

Guests will also have the chance to revel in the ethos of French cuisine at the French GourMay Market in Central Market from May 1 to 5.

The celebrations continue with Happy French Wednesday at the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

This article was first published in Wego.