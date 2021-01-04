SQ girls’ 9 favourite hydrating sheet masks for dry and dehydrated skin

Flying dehydrates your skin (and body) and no one knows this better than SQ girls. Their skin is constantly exposed to the harsh and dry cabin air, and it does not help that they have full faces of makeup on for extended periods of time.

So, what better way to pamper their skin after a long flight than by putting on a soothing and hydrating sheet mask?

Here are nine of their top picks.

1. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $68 for a box of four

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

Get an instant glow with this nourishing sheet mask that is infused with hydrating botanical oils and Akita Rice, Uji Green Tea and Okinawan Mozuku Algae—nutrient-rich Japanese anti-ageing superfoods that are packed with Vitamin E and essential fatty acids.

Each piece of mask is ultra-thin and designed to allow your skin to absorb the serum more effectively.

2. Dr. Jart+ Dermask Soothing Hydra Solution Facial Mask, $33 for a box of five

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

For skin that is dry and sensitive, this mask contains aloe vera and phytoncides that has healing properties to help soothe redness and inflammation.

You can even use it to calm your skin if you are sunburnt. Made of cellulose fibre, the lightweight mask allows the ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin for maximum results, leaving you with radiant and supple skin.

3. JM Solution Water Luminous S.O.S Ringer Mask, $28 for a box of ten

PHOTO: Guardian.com.sg

If you need a quick pick-me-up for your skin, this deeply hydrating sheet mask can soothe and soften tight and dry skin in a flash. It uses five types of hyaluronic acids, three types of peptides, collagen and aquaxyl to restore moisture to the skin and banish roughness and dullness.

The cellulose mask sits snugly on the face, ensuring that your skin can absorb as much of the skin-plumping goodness as possible.

4. Mediheal N.M.F Aquaring Ampoule Mask, $3.90 for one sheet

PHOTO: Watsons.sg

This mask uses Natural Moisturising Factors (N.M.F), elements that keep the outer layer of the skin hydrated and healthy, to give dehydrated skin an instant boost in softness and suppleness.

It also contains super skincare ingredients hyaluronic acid and ceramides that lock in moisture and regulate sebum to minimise the appearance of pores.

5. Timeless Truth Gold Flakes Moisture Black Charcoal Mask, $4.90 for one sheet

PHOTO: Guardian.com.sg

This Taiwanese brand is famous for their award-winning sheet masks, and has different ranges that cater to various skin care concerns.

The Gold Flakes Moisture Black Charcoal Mask from the Black! Series features charcoal as the main ingredient which helps to absorb sebum and remove impurities from the skin.

The gold flakes are added to improve the skin’s metabolism so that skin cells can renew and repair themselves more efficiently, leaving you with a radiant and dewy complexion.

6. Banobagi Vita Genic Hydrating Jelly Mask, $4.90 for one sheet

PHOTO: Guardian.com.sg

If you are looking for a hydrating mask that also has brightening and anti-ageing benefits, try this jelly-textured mask, which is infused with oxygen-rich mineral water from Jeju island with skin-moisturising properties, as well as nine different types of vitamin complexes that re-energises skin so that it looks smoother and brighter.

Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients, the mask will help you achieve a natural glow in minutes. Fun fact: Banobagi is a famous plastic surgery clinic in South Korea.

7. A.H.C Premium Hydra Gold Foil Mask, $54.90 for five sheets

PHOTO: Watsons.sg

Each gold sheet mask is soaked in an entire bottle of ampoule chock full of moisturising and elasticity-boosting ingredients such as vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid.

It has a unique three-layered structure that consists of a heat-reflective foil, Matrix sheet, and Tencel sheet to trap heat from the skin and create a ‘steam’ effect.

This helps to prevent the essence from evaporating, and also open up pores so that it can absorb the nutrients better. The result? Youthful-looking skin that is smooth and hydrated.

8. Mirae Ex8 Minutes Instant Moisturising Mask, $15.90 for five sheets

PHOTO: Watsons.sg

This popular lightweight cellulose mask is perfect for busy people who only have time for a quick masking session.

Typically, you have to leave on a sheet mask for at least 15 to 20 minutes, but Taiwanese brand Mirae’s Ex8 Minutes Instant Moisturising Mask hydrates, repairs, and smoothens skin within an impressive eight minutes.

The mask contains powerful ingredients like resveratrol, vitamin E, and Moisturising Factors. to give you glowy, softer and more elastic skin.

9. Utena Premium Puresa Golden Jelly Mask Hyaluronic Acid, $16.90 for three sheets

PHOTO: Watsons.sg

Every sheet of mask has 33g of golden jelly essence, which contains nutrient-rich beauty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and ceramides. Its gentle formula is free of common additives such as artificial fragrances and colours, silicones, mineral oils, alcohol, and UV absorbers.

The jelly essence is not only rich and nourishing, it is also able to retain moisture better than liquid serum, resulting in visibly hydrated, plump, and soft skin after one use.

This article was first published in Her World Online.