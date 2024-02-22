Ssangyong Musso Sport arrives in Singapore

A new dragon has arrived here in Singapore, and we're not just talking about the Lunar New Year.

Ssangyong Singapore has launched the new Musso Sport pickup truck here in conjunction with the Singapore Contractors Association Limited's annual new year luncheon, to showcase its features to industry leaders and esteemed members of the association.

The Musso Sport pickup is now available in Singapore in eight exterior colours, including two new options: Amazonia Green and Galaxies Grey.

The pickup differs from the model we saw launched in 2019 predominantly by its redesigned front grille, which is now larger and comes complete with horizontal elements to give the car a stronger, bolder look.

Powering this Ssangyong Musso Sport is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that offers a total of 178bhp and 420Nm of torque and allows it to boast an official fuel economy of 12.3km/L. The pickup also can carry a maximum payload of 495kg.

Ssangyong Singapore states that the members of the Singapore Contractors Association who tested the car at the event were left surprised by the comfort and space that the vehicle had to offer.

Those interested in securing a test drive experience with the Musso Sport are advised to do so via Ssangyong Singapore's website here.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) SsangYong Musso Sports Diesel 2.2 2WD [Euro VI] (A) $166,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.