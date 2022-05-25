This business makes only 30 sandwiches a day - we tried them to see if they are worth the exclusivity

When we heard that this F&B establishment pushes out only 30 artisanal sandwiches a day, you bet we were intrigued.

New kid on the block Stacked, which opened on May 4, was started by a group of friends who have a "pure unadulterated love for sandwiches".

What they truly take pride in is their bread. Created from an in-house speciality recipe, their chewy bread are all hand-kneaded and baked fresh daily to ensure it's of the best quality.

Additionally, as everything is made from scratch, they only make 30 sandwiches a day. This means that if you're keen on giving these a try, you have to be quick.

We were fortunate enough to be able to get our hands on three of their flavours — Slutty Eggs, Sassy Seafood, Mighty Mala — and of course, we had to give these a taste test to see if it is worth the exclusivity.

Slutty Eggs ($11)

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

We were a little taken aback by the cheeky, daring name of this menu item but we have to admit, we aren't hating it.

At first glance, Slutty Eggs looks like a regular, humble egg sandwich, but, upon the first bite, we realised that there was more to it than just eggs.

First off, we love the addition of streaky bacon. This gave the sandwich a savoury touch and it was texturally a nice contrast to the egg mayonnaise.

We also loved the addition of Emmental cheese, which added a tinge of nuttiness to the sandwich.

But what really completed it was the spicy mayonnaise spread, which added a fiery kick. This wasn't too overwhelming either, so you could still taste the sweetness of the egg mayonnaise.

Additionally, from the get-go, it was evident that the bread was not your usual run-off-the-mill variation and based on the texture and taste, you could tell it was handmade. It was also on the thicker and chewier side, which means that it wouldn't get soggy easily.

Mighty Mala ($13)

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

If you're a fan of mala, the Mighty Mala would definitely be up your alley.

The sandwich, which features a whole crispy marinated chicken thigh, various vegetables and a mala mayo spread, lived up to our expectations.

Thanks to the use of Sichuan peppercorns, the mala mayo gave us that addictive, tongue-tingling numbness that is similar to a hearty bowl of mala xiang guo. We feel that spice level-wise, it's about as spicy as a bowl of xiao la (low on the scale of spiciness) mala, which makes it bearable for those who don't have high spice tolerances.

Our only gripe with this was that the chicken thigh was on the saltier side, but other than that, we love the concept behind the sandwich.

Sassy Seafood ($13)

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Dedicated to seafood fans, the Sassy Seafood comes stuffed with minced crab meat, tiger prawns, egg mayonnaise, Emmental cheese and vegetables.

While it was undoubtedly a delicious sandwich, we felt that it was a little unbalanced as the seafood components were rather overwhelmed by the creamy egg mayonnaise.

Final thoughts

Overall, we actually wouldn't mind ordering the sandwiches from Stacked again — if we are even lucky enough to be the first 30 customers!

Price-wise, we understand that some people may find the sandwiches here a little steep, however, we feel like it's comparable to what some cafes are charging.

Unfortunately, as they operate from a shared cloud kitchen at Stars of Kovan, you can't dine in and can only opt for self-pick up or delivery. So, if you're keen on giving their sandwiches a try, you can place an order on oodle. Do note that you have to do so one day in advance.

In the near future, they also have plans to open at another cloud kitchen at i12 Katong Bistro Bytes so hopefully, they'll be able to push out more than 30 sandwiches a day when that happens.

melissateo@asiaone.com