Stadium stories: Bishan Stadium - home of The Sailors, host to major events

Bishan Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located at 7 Bishan Street 14, in the central heartlands of Singapore. With a capacity of 6,254 people, it is a relatively modern stadium compared to others in our Stadium Stories series.

Not only does the venue have a jogging track that circles the grass pitch, it also has long jump and high jump pits. The adjacent indoor sports facility also boasts a badminton court and a gymnasium. The versatile venue has hosted football games, track and field meets, and other athletic events.

The best part? Bishan Stadium is open to the public every day provided it is not booked for an exclusive event. Between professional football matches, Bishan residents can jog around the track or play pick-up football games on the pitch between 7am and 9.30pm. It truly is a stadium that serves its community.

History

Bishan Stadium was constructed in 1998, and since then, it has been a prominent feature of the Bishan skyline. Operated by Sport Singapore, it is part of the Bishan Sport Centre which consists of the nearby Bishan Swimming Complex and Bishan Sports Hall.

Throughout its history, Bishan Stadium has hosted a wide array of local sporting events and international tournaments, from the Singapore Premier League to the Summer Youth Olympics.

In fact, the facilities underwent a series of major makeovers in order to host the Asian Youth Games in 2009 and the Youth Olympics Games in 2010, proving that the stadium can cater to recreational users as well as world-class athletes.

Spiritual home of Lion City Sailors

For a while, the stadium served as the home pitch for the Lion City Sailors football club, Singapore's premier and first privatised professional football team. It was the home base for the football club (initially known as Home United) from its inception all the way to 2019.

The pandemic in 2020 would cause a truncated season, however, and in 2021, the football pitch would be relaid in time for the AFF Championship, causing the club to seek a temporary move to Jalan Besar Stadium.

There were hopes that LCS would return this year. However, the natural turf was unfortunately torn up due to the international tournament, delaying a return to their spiritual ground for at least another year.

Stadium Timeline

April 1, 1998: Bishan Stadium opens.

1998-2019: Official home stadium of Home United, now known as Lion City Sailors.

2004-2006: Singapore National Team's home matches in the Asian Football Confederation Cup tournament.

2006: Venue for the Asian Football Confederation U-17 Championship.

2010: Athletics venue of the Summer Youth Olympics.

2010: Venue of the 35th Singapore Junior Athletics Championships

2015: Group stage football venue of the Southeast Asian Games.

Dec 2021: Venue for the AFF Championship

Makan places around Bishan Stadium

If you're looking to unwind in the area after an intense workout, fret not. Located in a small corner at Level 3 of Bishan Sports Centre is a hidden gem called Good Bites Cafe. It offers delectable fusion western dishes at affordable prices from fish and chips and burgers to pasta and desserts.

This halal-certified cafe opens past midnight, so it's a great place to satisfy those late night hunger pangs. It also has super aesthetic interior, which makes for an IG-worthy spot.

If you're looking for other food options to tapau, the neighbourhood shopping mall Junction 8 is only a stone's throw away.

Or check out renowned jazz musician and long-time Bishan resident Jeremy Monteiro's favourite eats by clicking here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.