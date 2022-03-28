The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon: The lifestyle hotel bringing design, comfort and convenience to Bangkok

A city pulsing with energy, culture and creativity , Bangkok has easily become a hotspot for tourists all around the world. For another reason to return the Thai capital post pandemic, look to the newest lifestyle hotel to join the ranks of stellar hospitality stars – The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Opening its doors in May 2022, the Asian flagship of the United States-based brand is already the talk of the town. Strategically located in the vibrant Silom district and within the futuristic King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper, hotel guests never miss out on any of the action.

Whether its zooming through the hustle bustle of the city and its mega malls, or strolling through the serenity of cultural attractions like the Wat Pho temple in Bangkok’s Old Town, it’s perfect for business travellers and holiday makers alike.

Just as design-forward on the inside, the 155-room property invites guests with a modern eclectic interior. Designed by Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon, in collaboration with

The Standard’s award-winning in-house design team, the hotel impresses with it playful design with pops of colours amalgamated with sleek funky accent furniture and art installations. As you take in the design story, keep a lookout for gently curved walls and furniture that is brought to life with biophilic greenery throughout the hotel space.

A lush, modern haven between Silom and Sathorn

When it comes to the most important part of a hotel, The Standard has got the traveller spectrum covered. All room types boast natural light and city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, top of the line Bang & Olufsen sound systems, sustainable bath amenities from US-based beauty brand Davines, and fancy bedsheets.

Ringing in at a decent 40 square metres, the Standard King boasts with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rain shower and soaking tub, plus a top-of-the-line Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker.

For a comfortable romantic getaway or for quality family time, get that upgrade to the Balcony Suite. In addition to a separate living room, a full dining set accompanies your private balcony for easy lounging.

And how could we forget the Bigger Penthouse? The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon’s expression of ultimate indulgence is an easy splurge.

At 144 square metres, this elegant and expansive apartment incorporates a living room with a dining area, a kitchen setup with Gaggenau appliances, a fully stocked minibar, as well as a master bedroom with well-appointed en suite bathroom. Don’t even get us started on the stunning dawn to dusk views!

A dining destination, too

Foodies will be glad to know that excellent food and hospitality is also a top priority at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. With a dynamic array of restaurants, lounges and bars spanning various cuisines on property, we’re spoilt for choice.

Highlights include The Standard Grill, their take on the classic New York steakhouse that also features regional flavours. The category’s signature neutral colour palette accentuated with dark wood, warm lighting, and subway title accents complement an all-day dining menu of scrumptious burgers, dry-aged steaks and martinis.

Haven’t gotten enough of the view? Head to the 76th floor, where award-winning chef Francisco Paco Ruano whips up creative twists on authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails at Ojo Bangkok.

Perfect for midday cravings and midnight ravings, the restaurant bar interior is inspired by Mexican culture, yet comes across as retro glam with influences of the space age – a conversation starter at its best.

Get high (literally) at Sky Beach, which is set to be the highest al fresco rooftop bar in Bangkok. We’re talking all the good things in life; 360-degree views, live music, a creative cocktail selection from Bangkok’s most celebrated mixologists, and American-style munchies.

Airplane mode on

Like its rooms and dining options, the facilities at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon are top notch. Get your daily dose of Vitamin D at the serene terrace poolscape, where lush greenery, city views, and sheltered day beds are order of the day.

The Pool offers goodies perfect for sunning and swimming, from nibbles and light bites (plant-based options available) to cocktails and smoothies. If you’re the sort to get restless when you miss your workout, check out their 24-hour fitness centre equipped with spanking new Technogym machines.

From now to July 31, 2022, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon offers 25 per cent off its Best Available Rate, including breakfast for up to two pax for bookings with a stay period until February 28, 2023. For bookings, please visit bit.ly/3tYBxPH.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is located at 114 Narathiwas Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500. For enquires please email stbkk.reservations@standardhotels.com, or call +662 085 8888.

This article was first published in City Nomads.