A star is born: Hyundai's Stargazer futuristic entry-level MPV debuts

Watch out, Honda and Toyota. South Korean automotive giant Hyundai has just pulled the covers off its new Stargazer MPV, and it looks like a proper fighter in the entry-level MPV segment has finally arrived.

The announcement was made by PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMID) – a wholly-owned Indonesia-based subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company – last weekend.

As hinted from the teaser photos that Hyundai released about a month ago, the Stargazer takes several design cues from the flagship Staria MPV. This all-new compact MPV looks far more upmarket than more established rivals, as a result, and also has a competitive specs sheet to boot.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Designed with the Indonesian market in mind, the Stargazer features a slightly raised profile to cope with road conditions there, not unlike the Indonesia-made Toyota Sienta brought in by Borneo Motors here in Singapore.

A full-width LED light strip highlights the front fascia, giving it a Robocop-like look. The main light clusters sit below, together with the blacked-out grille and metal-finish trim pieces. Sharp and aggressive character lines fill the side profile, complete with the squared-off wheel arches. The Stargazer comes with 15-inch alloy wheels as standard, although a sportier 16-inch option is available.

We can also see clearly now the unique D-pillar design, with pinches towards the middle. With more real estate for the glass windows, more light can now enter the cabin, especially for the third row occupants. Behind, Hyundai has given it a distinctive "H-pattern" LED light strip, which lets everyone know that you're not driving yet another boring MPV.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The Stargazer is available with either six or seven seats, with the former offering captain's chairs for the second row, complete with individual arm rests. Also available for the middle row are foldable tables, which feature cutouts for cups and even your mobile devices.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Over at the front, things are just as practical, with many modern amenities available as standard. The Stargazer comes with a 4.2-inch TFT colour LCD instrument cluster that works in tandem with the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The dashboard's main star is the eight-inch infotainment display with smartphone connectivity, complemented by a straightforward if a bit minimalist UI. There are also physical dials and buttons for added tactility.

PHOTO: Hyundai

And what's a modern car without device-charging functionalities? Hyundai's given the Stargazer a Qi wireless charging pad, seated just above the gear lever. Also in the same area is a USB port, as well as a 12V power socket.

PHOTO: Hyundai

And despite its entry-level status, the Stargazer comes equipped with a plethora of active safety features. The MPV rolls straight out of the factory with Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA).

According to Hyundai, BCA will light up an LED indicator on the rearview mirror to warn the driver of a vehicle/obstacle in its blind-spot while driving. And when exiting a parallel parking space, the system will work automatically for emergency assistance (from 0-3 km/h) if there's a risk to the rear side of the vehicle.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The Stargazer also comes with Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA), which alerts the driver of any unseen oncoming traffic while reversing out of a parking space.

Other features include Lane-Keep Assist (LKA) and Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), with the former helping to keep the car in line quite literally, and the latter helping to brake quickly in the event of an emergency.

Hyundai will also equip its latest MPV with up to six airbags, starting with two for the base model.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The Hyundai Stargazer comes with a single powerplant, a Smartstream G1.5 MPi 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder, producing 115 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. Customers can also opt for either a proper six-speed manual, or Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), depending on the trim level that they select. It sits on a Hyundai-Kia K2 chassis, which is shared with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and Kia Sonet.

Prices start at 243,300,000 Indonesian Rupiah (S$22,700) for the Active base spec, and up to 309,600,000 Rupiah (S$29,000) for a fully-loaded Prime model.

No word has been said about the Stargazer coming to Singapore, but if it ever does, the reigning days of the Sienta and Freed MPVs are numbered.

This article was first published in Motorist.