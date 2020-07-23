Star skincare ingredients to add to your routine stat

Your skincare routine is only as good as the ingredients in it. And while you've probably already incorporated hero ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and the family of acids, there's a whole host of equally potent skincare ingredients that are slowly but surely making their presence felt in the skincare aisle.

While they won't replace well-loved ingredients mentioned above, adding these to your skincare routine will only help you reach your #skingoals sooner.

Vitamin F

PHOTO: Paula's Choice

While many of us are more familiar with skincare products powered by vitamins A, C and B3, there are other key vitamins that are as beneficial as the ones we already know. Enter vitamin F. Unlike its cousins, vitamin F is an essential fatty acid (EFAs).

EFAs are also known as lipids, which are critical in strengthening and building a healthy epidermis, and skincare products like the Paula's Choice Omega + Complex Serum, $59 are packed with it.

Not only does vitamin F deliver intense hydration, but it also aids in restoring the skin's barrier for it to better defend itself against harmful external aggressors.

Plus, it also comes equipped with anti-inflammatory properties to soothe reactive skin and prevent any potential irritation.

Mugwort

PHOTO: Missha

First, there was centella asiatica and now, mugwort. Commonly found in Korean skincare products like the Missha Time Revolution Artemisia Ampoule, US$55 (S$76), mugwort is an herb that is commonly used in Korean medicine, incorporated into dishes and now, formulated in skincare products.

Similar to centella asiatica, mugwort is highly regarded for its soothing and calming benefits thanks to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Many times, this ingredient is used in products that help to treat irritation, sensitivity, acne and redness. Moreover, it comes packed with antioxidants and is also rich in vitamin E to hydrate, protect and maintain a strong skin barrier.

Tranexamic Acid

PHOTO: The Inkey List

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), beta hydroxy acids (BHA) and polyhydroxy acids (PHA) help to chemically exfoliate our skin by sloughing away dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, smoother and clearer complexion.

But besides these three acids, tranexamic acid is an up and comer to note.

The synthetic amino acid derivative is known for its brightening benefits, targeting pigmentation, discolouration and uneven skin tones.

It reportedly helps to decrease the production of melanin while slowing down the negative effects caused by constant UV exposure. On top of that, tranexamic acid is also said to calm any potential irritation or inflammation.

Try The Inkey List Tranexamic Acid Overnight Treatment, US$14.99 to get the benefits of this ingredient.

Microbiome

PHOTO: Dr. Jart+

It comes as no surprise that our skin contains bacteria but other than that, there are a ton of different micro-organisms such as viruses and fungi living on our skin and in our bodies (don't worry, not all of them are bad). Together, this eco-system is known as the microbiome.

To ensure that our skin functions optimally, it is crucial we take good care of our microbiome to ensure a balanced amount of good bacteria.

Products like the Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Biome Night Therapy Mask, $51 which are labelled as microbiome or biome skincare help focus on doing exactly that.

They help to create a suitable environment for good bacteria to thrive and when that happens, our skin becomes more stable and less reactive, with more balanced levels of sebum production. Think of this as an all-in-one supplement to boost your skin health.

This article was first published in Female.