Bear-y cute: Starbucks' viral Bearista glass cold cup is coming to Singapore

You may have seen the limited-edition Starbucks Bearista Glass Cold Cup all over social media and heard how it's sold out in the United States.

Now, the viral collectible is making its way to Singapore.

The glass cup, featuring a silhouette inspired by Starbucks' iconic mascot Bearista, is available exclusively via pre-order on the coffee chain's online store.

Slots will open from 10am on Dec 22, with orders confirmed only upon successful payment. Do note that each customer is limited to a maximum of five cups per transaction.

All pre-orders for the cup will be fulfilled in February 2026.

Bearista glass cup frenzy

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQqPYWVjH0e/[/embed]

Upon release in the US on Nov 6, the Bearista Glass Cold Cups sold out almost immediately, Food Network reported.

Videos on social media show customers lining up outside Starbucks outlets as early as 4am so that they could get their hands on the coveted item.

Several people also fought over the glass cup, with one man saying he was "spit on" by seven women at one outlet.

Priced at US$29.95 (S$39), the Bearista glass cup is part of Starbucks' holiday merchandise line-up this year. With the high demand, some of these cups are being resold on eBay for as much as US$220 each.

AsiaOne has contacted Starbucks Singapore for more information.

