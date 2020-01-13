Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

STARBUCKS MEMBER-EXCLUSIVE PINK AND YELLOW DRINKS

The popular coffee chain is celebrating one million Starbucks Rewards members by rolling out member-exclusive Pink and Yellow drinks that are only available this week.

The Pink Drink has floral notes and a subtle sweetness, while the Yellow Drink is fun and bubbly with notes of mango and passion fruit.

There will also be adorable Starbucks Bearista Cup Clips to spruce up your cuppa, and handy bags inspired by the iconic Starbucks shopper bag. Chinese New Year is around the corner, you'll want one of these bags to stash away your ang pows.

Inspired by the iconic Starbucks shopper bag, this Starbucks® Rewards member exclusive collection is perfect for your... Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Sunday, 12 January 2020

FRAGRANCE CNY FACTORY SALES

🏮Chinese New Year’s importance is rooted deep in history, remains as a very important occasion for generations of... Posted by Fragrance Bak Kwa on Saturday, 11 January 2020

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and bak kwa can be quite pricey during this festive season.

If you're stocking up on CNY goodies, you don't want to miss the Fragrance CNY Factory Sales that sells not only bak kwa but also other snacks at a fraction of their usual prices.

When: Now till Jan 24, 9am to 8.30pm (daily), 9am to 3pm (CNY Eve)

Where: 60 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738466

TWO BREAKFAST SETS FOR $10 AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF

Let your morning begin on a scrumptious note with a breakfast set of Smoked Cheese Omelette Croissant and Coconut Latte... Posted by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® - Singapore on Saturday, 11 January 2020

Dig into two sets of Smoked Cheese Omelette Croissant and Coconut Latte for only $10 ($6.50 per set) at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The promotion is only available on weekdays till 11am, so round up your work buddy and have breakfast of champions before embarking on a day of meetings.

Where: All outlets except Singapore Expo, Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands

LIFT A 10KG GOLD BAR AND WIN UP TO $1,888 CASH

Is it gold in here? Or is it just me? Coming soon to ChinaTown Point. #ChinatownPoint #CTPSG Posted by Chinatown Point on Wednesday, 8 January 2020

If you're a gym rat and lift often, the Gold Bar Challenge by Chinatown Point might be easy for you.

All you have to do is retrieve a 10kg gold bar from an acrylic box with a small hole, within 60 seconds. But to enter the challenge, you'll have to spend a minimum of $268 in any three separate receipts in a single day from now till Jan 18.

Eight fastest contestants will be selected for the Grand Final on Jan 19, and only one winner will walk away with $1,888 in cash.

When:

(Gold Bar Challenge) Now till Jan 18, 12 noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm

(Grand Final) Jan 19, 2pm to 4pm

Where: 133 New Bridge Rd, #B1-50A Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

melissagoh@asiaone.com