Starbucks to offer 50% off holiday beverages on Dec 7 in collaboration with The Salvation Army

It's the season of giving.

For the occasion, Starbucks will be offering 50 per cent off any of their three holiday beverages - Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Mont Blanc Oatmilk Latte - on Thursday (Dec 7) and for a limited time only, shared Great Deals Singapore.

This is in collaboration with The Salvation Army, and the event also marks their 20th year of "doing good together".

All proceeds from the drink sales will also go directly to The Salvation Army's mental wellness initiative.

Do note that the promotion will run from 5pm to 7pm and is only valid for in-store purchases, limited to two drink orders per customer.

Deal ends: Dec 7

