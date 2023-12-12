Starbucks offers 1-for-1 deals on all Christmas drinks from Dec 12 to 14 in celebration of 27th anniversary

Starbucks is celebrating its 27th anniversary in Singapore with an irresistible 1-for-1 deal on its Christmas drinks.

This special promo is valid from today (Dec 12) to Dec 14, from 2pm to 8pm, and applies to Venti-sized drinks.

There's the Chestnut Mont Blanc Oatmilk Frappuccino, which is available as a latte, a blend of espresso, oatmilk, chestnut-flavoured syrup, topped with a cloud of whipped cream and chocolate.

Or go for something with a little more kick such as the Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino and Peppermint Mocha. Both drinks offer notes of peppermint with festive candy cane bits.

Last but definitely not least, the Toffee Nut Crunch Frappuccino is a rich buttery concoction of espresso, milk, ice, whipped cream and a sprinkle of crunchy Toffee Nut topping.

You can also enjoy it as a latte!

Do note that payment must be made via a registered Starbucks Card in stores.

