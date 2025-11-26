Tis the season: Starbucks and Wiggle Wiggle to launch merch on Dec 3

As the year-end celebrations amp up, many might be looking for exciting presents to give to their friends, family, or even themselves.

In their first-ever collaboration, Starbucks and South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle will be launching new merchandise which could make perfect gifts for the festive season.

The Wiggle Wiggle + Starbucks Collection blends Starbucks' iconic Bearista with well-known Wiggle Wiggle characters such as Smile We Love, Lobster and Little Play Bunny.

The collection includes lifestyle items like cups, water bottles, foldable umbrellas and pouches as well as a plushie, desk mat and laptop bag — all designed with adorable characters and vibrant colors.

Additionally, the collection features a blind pack which can contain one of three mini bag keyring designs. It is priced at $8.90 with any purchase.

The Wiggle Wiggle + Starbucks Collection will be available in the coffee chain's physical stores on Dec 3 and on its online store from 10am the same day. It will also be available on LazMall and Shopee Mall at 12pm. The collection is available while stocks last.

And if you can't get enough of Wiggle Wiggle, check out its hotel-themed pop-up at Plaza Singapura.

Wiggle Hotel, the largest in Southeast Asia to date, features multiple Instagram-worthy photo zones as well as new merch and promotions.

It will run till Jan 4, 2026.

