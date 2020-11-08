Stationery shops in Singapore: Where to find stylish pens, notebooks, and scrapbooking supplies

Pen and paper never go out of fashion – not when there’s so much stylish stationery to be had. Whether you’re trying to organise your work tasks, stocking up on note-taking staples, or scrapbooking your memories, there’s nothing a pretty set of stationery can’t make better.

Forget generic notebooks – these seven stationery shops in Singapore will bring pizzazz to your paper needs.

Klosh

A lifestyle brand with three branches and counting, Klosh’s stationery section is a whimsical wonderland of patterned notebooks, animal-themed stickers, and other scrapbooking manna.

Organise your life with planners in pastels and soft florals, or check out their journals adorned with quotes ranging from cheeky to inspiring. Up the eye candy factor with washi tapes ($5.90++) in squeal-worthy prints like Corgi and Cat – they’ve even got tapes that double up as weekly planners.

Klosh has outlets in Compass One, Jurong Point, and Jewel Changi. For more location info, see here.

Cityluxe

If your stationery vibe skews sleek, Cityluxe’s array of minimalist notebooks has your name on it. Not only are there notebooks from brands like Leuchtturm and Midori in every shade possible, embossing services ($15) are also available for that personal touch.

Their formidable pen collection would please any connoisseur, with cutting-edge ballpoint designs like the Parker Jotter XL Special Edition Monochrome Gold ($53.10) and the uber-slender Tombow Zoom 707 ($39.90) alongside a sprawling fountain pen range.

Cityluxe is located at 12 Little Road, #05-02, Singapore 536986, p. +65 8218 3768. Open Mon-Fri 10am–7pm, Sat 12.30pm–6pm. Closed Sun.

Tokyu Hands

It’s near impossible to walk away empty-handed from this Japanese lifestyle chain – its stationery range is as broad as it is budget-friendly.

For your daily writing needs, there’re notebooks and pens in every colour of the rainbow; for getting artsy, you’ll find watercolour pencils, brush pens, and quality markers, including the popular Sailor Shikori Markers ($4.10).

Jazz up your paper party with washi tapes and B-SIDE LABEL Stickers ($3.60++) in oh-so-cutesy designs like Shiba Inus and chicks.

Tokyu Hands has outlets in Orchard Central, Suntec City, Jewel Changi, Paya Lebar Quarter, and Great World. For more location info, see here.

Kikki.K

A stationery brand hailing from Sweden, Kikki.K brings us the best of Scandinavian chic. Sorting out your schedule is a positive joy with their plush, quilted personal planners ($59.99++), each fully armed with customisable tabs, inspiring reminders, and handy stickers.

Run-of-the-mill isn’t in their repertoire – journals ($19.99++) are monogrammable and come in thoughtful themes like ‘travel’ and ‘gratitude’. We can’t help drooling over their roller and ballpoint pen offerings in designs like rose gold and mint either.

Kikki.K Singapore is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-K32 Vivocity, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6873 9891. Open Mon-Thurs 11am–8pm, Fri-Sun 10am–10pm.

Cat Socrates

Cat Socrates is a treasure trove of lifestyle goods from indie designers local and regional, including a small range of meow-vellous stationery.

Dig through their stash for feline-themed washi tapes and sticker sets, ideally paired with some cheeky notebooks. The creations they bring in are ever-changing and tend to sell out fast, so head down to see what’s fresh (and to pet their kitty shopkeepers, of course).

Cat Socrates has outlets in Tiong Bahru and Joo Chiat Road. For more location info, see here.

PaperMarket

Not content with washi tapes and stickers? Reach for the scrapbooking skies at PaperMarket, a haven of specialty craft supplies. Besides a whole array of patterned papers perfect for gifting, this craft store offers tons of tools for decorating your paper works – pretty diecuts, stamps and inkpads, as well as embossing and gilding materials.

Their scrapbooks and albums run the gamut from plain white to holographic, so no worries on finding the right canvas for your creative juices.

PaperMarket is located at 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-27 Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103, p. +65 6333 9007. Open daily 11.30am–8.30pm.

Overjoyed

Creatives rejoice – art supplies specialist Overjoyed is a one-stop shop for every need from fine art to design to stationery.

There’s a solid array of basics like roller pens and sleek notepads for your day-to-day journaling, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Think diverse illustration tools from charcoal to comic markers, along with papercraft options for marbling, quilling, and decorative punching.

Overjoyed is located at B1-11 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road, Singapore 229233, p. +65 6466 4366. Open daily 10am–9pm.