Stay-home disco party, ultimate brunch: Things to do this weekend

1. Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up At Gardens By The Bay

🏮Gardens lights up again this Mid-Autumn! Celebrate with us onsite or do it from the comfort of your home with our... Posted by Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Gardens By The Bay brings you its annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations this year with a myriad of onsite and online activities.

Check out its lights display of 2,000 hand-painted and coloured lanterns designed by the community as well as the Gardens’ senior staff.

You can also enjoy the celebration and festivities virtually online from Sept 18, 2020 onwards. For more details on the programmes and events, head to their website.

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up At Gardens By The Bay Sept 18 – Oct 4, 2020 7pm – 10pm 18 Marina Gardens Drive, 018953

2. Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Festive Celebrations 2020

Takashimaya‘s annual Mid-Autumn Festival goes digital this year! From Aug 7 to Sept 23, 2020, head to its online store to check out their various mooncakes just in time for the festival.

From creative snowskin to traditional baked flavours — they’ve got it all! They’ve also lined up a series of brands such as Home Favourites, Tai Chong Kok, Kele, Shangri-la Hotel, Golden Moments and much more.

Get their exclusive Mao Shang Wang mooncakes, or simply opt for classic lotus ones! The choices are endless. Head here for more details.

Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Festive Celebrations 2020 Aug 7 – Sept 23, 2020 Online

3. KrisShop Tech Fair

There's no better time than now to level up your gadget game! From smart skincare tools to gaming essentials, browse our... Posted by KrisShop on Friday, September 11, 2020

Has spending more time at home due to the pandemic left you feeling like your gadgets need some serious upgrading? KrisShop’s Tech Fair is here to help!

Whether you’re looking for a gaming mouse or a smart facial device, they’ve got it all. What’s more you’ll get up to 50 per cent off your devices!

The promotion lasts until Sept 30 so hurry and head to their website today.

KrisShop Tech Fair Until Sept 30, 2020 Online

4. Winelust 2020 at The Riverhouse

Celebrate Winelust 2020, an event throughout September to treat your tastebuds to award-winning wines as well as intercontinental cuisines.

The event started out in 2017 as a project organised by 1-Group and has evolved since. For more information of Winelust 2020 at The Riverhouse, head here.

Winelust 2020 at The Riverhouse Sept 1 to 30, 2020 6pm – 11pm 3A River Valley Road. #01-02 Clarke Quay, 179020

5. Together Forever: The Stay Home Boogie

Starting this week onwards, we’re moving our virtual parties to Mixcloud Live for a smoother stream on a licensed... Posted by NINETEEN80 on Monday, August 31, 2020

If you’re missing your weekly partying and dancing, we’ve got the perfect event for you. Brought to you by NINETEEN80, this event features a livestream filled with a megamix of earworms and jams from the 80s to the 00s!

They’ve even got their I-MISS-YOU-NINETEEN80 Delivery Service for you to order up signature cocktails and bottle packages to hype up your at-home boogie night! Stream the event here or head to their website for more details.

Together Forever: The Stay Home Boogie Every Friday 11pm to 1am Online

6. Penfolds Complimentary Corkage At SKAI

Enjoy complimentary corkage with your own 750ml Penfolds bottle of wine when you dine at SKAI or any participating Penfolds outlet such as Mikuni, Prego and Anti:dote through September 2020.

Advanced reservations* must be made at each outlet for the promotion and complimentary corkage is valid only for one 750ml Penfolds bottle.

*Reservations made through 3rd party online platforms (ex. Chope, HungryGoWhere, Quandoo & Open Table) will not be applicable for this offer.

Penfolds Complimentary Corkage At SKAI Sept 1 to 30, 2020 Level 70, Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road Singapore, 178882

7. Young Nautilus SG Nature Walks

🎉 Young Nautilus' Oct - Dec 2020 Nature Walk Schedule is out! Missing the sunshine, and freshness of nature? Why not... Posted by Young Nautilus on Friday, August 28, 2020

Is your child an avid explorer with a strong interest in nature? Young Nautilus brings you the opportunity to let your little one explore various environments up close and personal through its public nature walks.

With various destinations to choose from, you can pick whichever location interests your child the most. To find out more about the programme as well as to check for availability and timings, head here.

Young Nautilus SG Nature Walks September – December 2020 (Updated schedules can be found on the website)

8. Mother Of All Brunches At Sofitel

Tag 4 friends to bring to Mother of all brunches, Saturday boozey brunch - https://mailchi.mp/48bb7ba5a085/mother-of-all-brunches-saturday-boozey-brunch Posted by SO Sofitel Singapore on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Sofitel brings you the ultimate brunch menu with bottomless booze and platters perfect for you and your brunch buddies.

With 3 tiers of delicious overflowing food which includes meat, seafood and dessert platters, what more could you ask for?

Not to mention 2 hours of free-flow bottomless booze! Make your reservations today here.

Mother Of All Brunches At Sofitel Every Saturday 12pm – 2pm 35 Robinson Rd, 068876

This article was first published in The Finder.