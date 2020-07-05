Stay occupied, stay home with this 14-day challenge

Worried that you might run out of things to do before the circuit breaker ends? Well, before you start tearing your hair out - remember, there won't be any hairdressers around to salvage it - why not check out the Total Defence 14-day challenge?

Total Defence is arming you with some tools to help you do your part, at least for 14 days. Begone, boredom!

Read a book using NLB's mobile app

Public libraries may be closed, but don't let that stop you from continuing to read! Simply download the NLB mobile app and create an account to borrow or reserve e-books.

There's an endless selection of e-books from all genres just waiting for you to dive into. Why not awaken your inner creativity and learn a new craft or even start planning for your next holiday with travel guides!

Keep fit at home with ActiveSG's Get Active TV videos

You can still keep fit even if you're stuck at home! Yes, you read that right. Even if you are used to going to the gym or the park, there are still plenty of ways to work out at home.

ActiveSG's Get Active TV has teamed up with fitness instructors to provide you with live virtual workout sessions on YouTube and Facebook. They offer all sorts of fitness routines, from pilates to bodyweight workouts. What's more? They are all free! No sign-ups. No subscriptions.

Post your appreciation for frontline workers

To show their appreciation for these medical professionals, people across the island have been writing them notes of encouragement as part of a movement known as #braveheartsg. PHOTO: Instagram/ourbetterworld, Instagram/littlebluebottle, Instagram/shiksmeister, Instagram/missnio

While most of us have hunkered down in the comfort of our own homes, our frontline workers are still working tirelessly while putting their own lives on the line. Why not express your heartfelt gratitude by posting your appreciation for them on Instagram or Facebook?

A little gratitude goes a long way! Yes, even a simple gesture like this can brighten their day and motivate them to keep going.

Check in with loved ones and friends through the day

If you find yourself feeling anxious about this pandemic situation, chances are you're not alone - these are trying times! That's why it's all the more important for everyone to be there for each other as best as we can.

Don't be afraid to express your care and concern for your loved ones. Give them a call or just drop them a message! They will definitely appreciate it.

And you know what, if your loved ones and friends are having trouble staying at home too, why not issue them this challenge?

Here are the rest of the 14 challenges:

Take part in People's Association's #VirtualCC activities.

Train for IPPT with the "See 10 do 10" challenge.

Work out a savings plan using CPF's financial planning calculators.

Buy groceries online or during off-peak periods.

Learn something new online using SkillsFuture.

Prepare a special meal for your family.

Teach an elderly how to start a video call.

Clear out stagnant water around your home to prevent mosquito breeding.

Go green and grow an indoor plant.

Recycle or reuse things you were going to discard.

As we officially head into the circuit breaker and many us are staying home, let’s explore some of the things we can do... Posted by We Are Total Defence on Monday, April 6, 2020

Take photos and videos as you complete each challenge and share them on Instagram or Facebook - make sure that it's a public account! Remember to tag @wearetotaldefence and include the hashtag #14dayTDChallenge. There are prizes up for grabs if you complete all 14 challenges!

