Stay safe by the pool: Essential tips for toddler pool safety

Feel like going for a dip because of the heat?

Take note of these tips on pool safety for toddlers to ensure everybody's safe and having a good time.

For a mum of three, going to the pool with kids is not a vacation – it's a business trip.

My anxiety is through the roof, especially when I see my kids jumping in the water without a care in the world. But I grin and bear it when I see how much they enjoy playing with each other in the pool.

Still, I continue to watch them like a hawk the whole time.

It is not a mystery why toddlers are like walking magnets for accidents. They are at a stage when everything seems so fascinating to them. It seems like they want to explore everything.

They are so mobile that they can't stop themselves from crawling, walking, hopping and running.

A toddler's energy seems so endless that it is sometimes so difficult to keep up with them.

What we all need to know is that they do not really have a concept of danger.

One of the activities that toddlers really enjoy, especially during the summer, is swimming. Water holds a certain appeal for them.

For a lot of toddlers, swimming time can be one of the most exciting and memorable activities for them. Sadly, drowning is one of the leading causes of death for toddlers worldwide.

I'm sure that all parents want their children to be safe. So if you have a swimming pool or regularly bring your kids to one, then you have to make sure that you take certain precautions.

Pools can be fun yet very dangerous for toddlers because they think that they can do anything, including walking on water.

No matter how behaved a child may be, he or she will still be very curious and at risk of drowning.

A lot of toddlers drown because some parents think that their children are too well behaved to jump into the pool.

It is every parent's responsibility to keep their children safe no matter what their personality or behaviour may be.

That said, one must be armed with the right information and precautions before bringing your toddler anywhere near a large body of water – to be specific, the swimming pool.

Pool safety tips for toddlers

Parents, take note of these reminders to ensure a safe and enjoyable pool experience for your toddler:

1. Never leave your children unsupervised even for a second

It is very important that you keep an eye on them at all times. If you want to leave the pool, bring your kids with you.

Never think that someone else is watching over them. Don't let them swim if nobody can look after them. Floaters are not substitutes for supervision.

2. Help your kids learn swimming safety skills

Swimming lessons are a worthy investment, trust me.

Your toddlers should learn how to relax in the water and to hold their breath when underwater in case of emergencies.

It would also help if they could learn how to recover their breath and swim to the side of the pool when they start drowning. This will really be helpful just in case your kid goes into the pool without your knowledge.

3. Do not be too complacent even if your child knows how to swim

A big percentage of drownings happen to children who have had swimming lessons.

Toddlers who accidentally fall into a pool will immediately panic and forget everything that they've learned about swimming.

4. If your child jumps into a pool and starts to drown, dive in and get him or her out as quickly as you can

Presence of mind is very important.

This advice may seem very silly but a lot of children die because their parents panic and freeze when they see their children drowning.

5. Set limits as soon as you and your family arrive at the pool

Tell your kids that they can only get into the pool when you are with them.

Repeat the rules to your kids while you are applying sunscreen and ask them to repeat it again before they jump in the pool.

Also, teach them where to locate the lifeguard in case they need help.

6. Toddler-proof your swimming area at home

If you have a pool in your backyard, make sure that you put child-safety locks on your doors so your children will not be able to go to your pool unnoticed.

Install a fence around your pool to prevent them from jumping into it unsupervised.

Make sure that you remove objects that they can use to climb over the fence.

7. Put away toys, especially those with wheels, from the pool area

Your children might accidentally fall into the pool while playing with these toys.

8. Floaters for non-swimmers

Children who cannot swim should have floaters just in case they jump into the pool while you are not looking.

9. Learn CPR and first aid

Have an action plan prepared so you will know what to do in case of an emergency.

You should also have a telephone installed in your pool area, which you can use during emergencies.

Remember, when it comes to your children, safety is of utmost importance.

Now that you've read these pool safety tips for toddlers, it's time for you to don your swimsuits and head off for the pool.

Don't forget to bring a bottle of sunscreen so that you and your family will be protected from the harmful rays of the sun.

Well then, have fun!

