Staycation deals you must know: Kid-friendly hotels in Singapore

JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH HOTEL

It's rare to find infinity pools that are shallow enough for toddlers and preschoolers. Guess what? This hotel has two.

There is one on the sixth storey that faces Suntec City, and another on the 18th storey, which has sweeping views of the Padang, Esplanade and CBD skyline. Both pools begin from 0.5m and go up to 1.2m deep.

This is Singapore's first Philippe Starck-designed hotel, so your family can expect to be wowed by uber-stylish decor at every corner. Upon checking in, the little ones will get a hotel activity guide and be rewarded for tasks completed.

Inside your room, you will find kid's amenities, sticker kit and name tag. These are part of the hotel's More Fun For You and Your Family package. Read our full review here!

How much: Until March 31, 2020, book its two-night family package - with the promo code F10 - for two adults and one child up to 12 years old. Rates start from $420++ per room per night. If you have another child, top up $85++ for extra bed and breakfast.

Find out more www.tinyurl.com/JWMarriottSg

VILLAGE HOTEL SENTOSA

At Sentosa's newest hotel, every child is a VIK - Village Important Kid. The property, which officially opened on April 1, puts young ones at the heart of its experience.

Three out of its four gorgeous pools are from 0.5m to 0.95m deep, which are great for toddlers and kids who aren't proficient swimmers. The fourth pool, at 1.2m deep, is for adults only.

Book its Family Room, which comprises two connecting Superior Rooms. If you have a baby, you can request for amenities such as cot, toys and bathtubs.

How much: Rates for a Family Room start from $370++.

GRAND PARK CITY HALL HOTEL

Welcome to its Family Room, which has Insta-worthy kids' furnishing. Just how cute is the little sofa, inspired by the iconic dragon-shaped playground.

There's also a cool house-framed bed, that's all the rage today. It is designed with a pull-out, so up to three kids can sleep comfortably in this room while Mummy and Daddy can enjoy couple-time in a connecting room.

There are only six of such Family Rooms in this centrally-located hotel, which underwent a massive facelift and was relaunched last December.

How much: Rates for a Family Room, which accommodates two adults and up to three children, start from $500++ per night. Breakfast inclusion depends on the rate plan you book.

GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL

Having mindless fun - like frolicking in the pool with your kids or chillaxing in the room - is pure bliss on a staycation. But what if the kiasu parent in you wants the brood to learn something, as well?

The hotel's Live Like a Local programme couldn't be more perfect. It's a half-day guided walk around the nearby Tiong Bahru, one of Singapore's oldest housing estate, and conducted by licensed tourist guides, no less.

Held every Saturday morning till Nov 31 this year, the tour is free for hotel guests, including locals on a staycay.

How much: Singaporeans and permanent residents can request for the Holiday Family Staycation package. A Superior Room costs $238 nett per night on weekends till June 30.

It includes an extra bed for one child, as well as buffet breakfast for two adults and one kid below 12 years old. Top up $13++ for your second child's breakfast.

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE HOTEL

Awww, that adorable bedding, teepee and kids' amenities! Check out the refreshed thematic rooms at Pan Pacific Singapore hotel, which recently introduced the Great Fun-mily Escapade package.

Don't just stay in the room - explore its lifestyle floor on level four and hit the pool with the kids.

Every weekend, little guests under 12 years old can go on a treasure hunt and redeem a surprise treat upon completion.

How much: Until Dec 31, 2020, book its Great Fun-mily Escapade package which applies to the Studio Room, City Suite and Skyline Suite. Price starts from $510++ per night, for two adults and two kids under 12 years old.

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE

The luxurious Themed Family Suites at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore are bigger than a three-room HDB flat! The two-room suite allows parents and children to retreat to their own spaces, just like at home.

You're now looking at Castle, one of five themes which guests can choose from. The other amazing options are Safari, Space, Treetop and Underwater, which allow kids to play and sleep in a "safari tent", "spaceship", "treehouse" and "submarine".

A Themed Family Suite can set you back by $1,400++ per night.

If you're not prepared to spend so much on a staycay, book one of its 19 Deluxe Family Room (pictured) instead. It's half the size of the suite - and less than half the rates - but just as comfortable and inviting. The kids will love the tent which doubles as their bed.

How much: Prices start from $530++ per night. It includes daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids under eight years old. Kids also enjoy three hours of playtime at Buds indoor playground.

SHANGRI-LA'S RASA SENTOSA RESORT & SPA

There's so much to do at Singapore's only beachfront resort that one night just isn't enough for a staycation.

Your kids won't want to leave the pools because its water activities are simply awesome. Look out for its daily schedule. Your family can learn to "walk" on water, swim like a mermaid or mermen, or join in the aquatic exercise class.

Besides spending time at the resort's indoor kids' club, have fun at its new Nestopia playground along Siloso Beach, too.

Opened since Feb 1, the mega play structure has slides up to 15m long, climbing obstacles at 7.5m tall and suspended bridges.

How much: Rates and benefits vary according to the room package.

For example, a Family Fun staycay costs $485++ per night. It includes daily access to Nestopia, daily buffet breakfast and one buffet dinner at Silver Shell Cafe for two adults and two kids up to 12 years old.

RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE HOTEL

How many hotels can you name that have their own edition of Monopoly? This luxurious property joins that rarified group with a bespoke version of the iconic board game.

While you can buy the game at the hotel or online at $68, why not treat the kids to a Game Night staycation that enhances the Monopoly experience?

How much: The Game Night package starts from $650 per night for a minimum of two nights; the rate varies according to the number of occupants.

It includes accommodation in a Grand Marina room or Deluxe Suite and daily buffet breakfast for two at Colony restaurant. Extra beds cost $100 each, with breakfast included.

This article was first published in Young Parents.