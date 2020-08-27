Staycation must-knows in Phase 2: What to expect for your hotel holiday in Singapore

With travel off the menu for this year, staycations are the passport-free solution to feeding our wanderlust.
But before you start packing your swimsuit and party spirit, there’s just a handful of things you need to take note of.
From pre-arrival forms to swimming pool bookings, here are the seven must-knows to make your hotel holiday go smoothly and safely.
1. Express check-insPHOTO: Pixabay
Forget draggy lobby waits – hotels have streamlined the check-in process to cut down on intermingling in common areas. Staggered check-in times are the new normal, so all you need to do is to stick to the time slot you’re given.
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa , for one, has a nifty pre-arrival form for guests to pick their check-in timings, and even make facilities and dining bookings.
At some hotels, things get even breezier with no-contact online check-ins and speedy key drops when you check out.
2. Optional housekeepingPHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel
While you can count on a veritable army of sanitation measures by hotels – frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, air purifiers everywhere, hospital-grade disinfectants – your room stay is another matter.
To reduce contact, some hotels are offering opt-in and opt-out preferences for the usual housekeeping.
At The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts, for instance, guests can now opt out of daily housekeeping services – a practical choice if you’re only staying a couple of days.
3. Goodbye to self-service buffetsPHOTO: The St. Regis Singapore
It’s hard to believe we once happily picked from the same buffet spreads alongside dozens of strangers, isn’t it?
Self-service hotel buffets are going the way of the dodo, though thankfully, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the same epicurean extravagance in a different form.
Over at The St. Regis Singapore, the Sunday champagne brunch at Brasserie Les Saveurs is a beloved affair – all you need to do is sit back and luxuriate in exceptional platters of seafood, meats, and sweet delights served directly to your table.
With staycation packages featuring $100 credit for dining and spa experiences, you’re in for some serious indulgence.
4. Party stops at 10.30pmPHOTO: The Warehouse Hotel
As you barflies would already know, 10.30pm is the golden rule for liquor sales and consumption – past that time, all hotel bars and lounges can no longer serve alcohol.
Planning an evening of boozy fun? Be sure to check on the timings for last orders – this usually ranges from 9.45pm to 10.15pm. If you’re still up for more revelry, of course, you’re welcome to move the party to your own room.
5. Rule of fivePHOTO: Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
This one’s a no-brainer. While you’ll still be able to invite guests to your room, the Phase 2 cap on social gathering size applies – no more than five people in your room at any one time, unless you’re all from the same household.
For most of us, that’s probably no issue at all – staycays are for getting away from everyday life, aren’t they?
6. Swimming restrictionsPHOTO: Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
The bad news? You won’t be able to plunge into the hotel pool whenever you feel like it (unless you’ve got a private one, of course).
The good news is that your pool dip is set to be a lot less crowded, thanks to Sports Singapore’s guidelines for safe pool use.
Due to mandatory three-meter distancing between groups, hotels are setting up booking slots for swimming pools, with strict capacity caps. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore’s gorgeous infinity pool, for instance, is open to a max of only five pre-registered guests at a time – it’s practically your own personal pool paradise.
7. Spa measuresPHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
With hotel spas back in business, you can get all the rejuvenation you need and love – with a couple of caveats. In line with Enterprise Singapore regulations, no food or drinks can be served with the spa experience, and any reading material – magazines, newspapers, and so forth – have been removed.
And yes, you’ll need to keep your mask on throughout, unless you’re having your treatment in a private room.
Some hotels are also going the extra mile in safety – The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore requires all spa guests to wear masks, with the only exception being during facials.
This article was first published in City Nomads.