Staycation at SO Singapore is an urban oasis that brings the beer-all-end-all of experiences

City living has its obvious perks - there's food, transport and day-to-night activities at your fingertips.

A staycation at one of AccorHotel's most artful hotels, SO Sofitel Singapore at Robinson Road, gives you all that and does you one better: with excellent hospitality, a beautiful rooftop bar, and luxurious amenities.

Throw in a Beercation by Little Creatures Brewery, and you've got one hell of a weekend in store.

THE LOCATION

You can't get any closer to the buzzing CBD than this.

As always, the trademark of a Sofitel establishment is the blend of luxury surroundings with larger-than-life, playful decor.

Designed by Miaja Design Group in a collaboration with none other than legendary fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld, the refurbished heritage building that houses SO Sofitel boasts a boutique experience of modern and old-world charm, with a dash of French joie de vivre and Singaporean influences.

A six-minute walk from Raffles Place, Telok Ayer, and Downtown MRT stations, it's close enough to Marina Bay to get in on all the things to do around it: dig in to a bottomless brunch at LAVO, take a romantic boat ride on the water, or dance the night away at Singapore's newest and most glamorous nightclub, Marquee.

THE ROOMS

Offering five room types that are split between the SO Hip and SO Heritage wings, all hotel rooms are fitted with a patented Sofitel MyBeds, Apple-based guest technology, and speedy Wifi for maximum comfort.

SO Cosy is the quaintest of the bunch, with 24 square metres of stylish living space that's perfect for couples or solo travellers.