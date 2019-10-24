Staycation at SO Singapore is an urban oasis that brings the beer-all-end-all of experiences

City living has its obvious perks - there's food, transport and day-to-night activities at your fingertips.
A staycation at one of AccorHotel's most artful hotels, SO Sofitel Singapore at Robinson Road, gives you all that and does you one better: with excellent hospitality, a beautiful rooftop bar, and luxurious amenities.
Throw in a Beercation by Little Creatures Brewery, and you've got one hell of a weekend in store.
THE LOCATION
You can't get any closer to the buzzing CBD than this.
As always, the trademark of a Sofitel establishment is the blend of luxury surroundings with larger-than-life, playful decor.
Designed by Miaja Design Group in a collaboration with none other than legendary fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld, the refurbished heritage building that houses SO Sofitel boasts a boutique experience of modern and old-world charm, with a dash of French joie de vivre and Singaporean influences.
A six-minute walk from Raffles Place, Telok Ayer, and Downtown MRT stations, it's close enough to Marina Bay to get in on all the things to do around it: dig in to a bottomless brunch at LAVO, take a romantic boat ride on the water, or dance the night away at Singapore's newest and most glamorous nightclub, Marquee.
THE ROOMS
Offering five room types that are split between the SO Hip and SO Heritage wings, all hotel rooms are fitted with a patented Sofitel MyBeds, Apple-based guest technology, and speedy Wifi for maximum comfort.
SO Cosy is the quaintest of the bunch, with 24 square metres of stylish living space that's perfect for couples or solo travellers.
The coffee and snack bar is cleverly hidden to give a perception of extra space; high ceilings, glass partitions and a spellbinding French cupola-style lightbox overhead give the room an airy feel to otherwise close quarters. While the SO Urban, SO Studio, and SO Lofty options offer much more elbow room, look no further than the palatial VIP suites if you're looking to be dazzled. Inspired by opulent Parisian-style apartments, they come bathed in natural light and cool marble surfaces. All 92 square metres of luxuriant living space come tastefully designed, from the vibrant splashes of colour against soft, sophisticated furnishings to luxurious rain showers and an Italian Bisazza Spa bathtub that make each stay oh SO comfortable. And if the deluxe private bar isn't doing it for you, champagne for breakfast awaits in the morning. Room prices range from $250++ to $545++ per night. THE FACILITIES The hotel resides in a restored heritage building opposite to Lau Par Sat, so you know there's no lack of dining options around the hotel. But the in house options are pretty decent, too. Modern European is what's at Xperience Restaurant, where Head Chef Simone Fraternali presents a spread of both modern Italian and contemporary Asian cuisines, as well as a delightful Afternoon Tea set with the leaves from TWG. Atop the exquisitely restored heritage building, 1927 offers guests a chance to soak in the views of Singapore's urban oasis. The rooftop bar serves glitzy cocktails with sharing platters of modern tapas amidst a tropical-chic lounge with an infinity-edged pool for all your #instatravel needs. If you're here on a Friday, get in on their Fat Friday drink promos and DJ appearances from 5pm to vibe off the weekday worries. Don't worry, the So FIT gym comes well-equipped to work off those extra calories if you want to. THE ULTIMATE BEERCATION EXPERIENCE So you've already heard about Gin Staycations, but what about the beer equivalent? SO Sofitel Singapore's newest staycation experience partners with the beer-loving folks at Little Creatures Brewing to bring yet another boozy weekend your way. The party starts right as you check-in, with a ice-cold bucket of beers awaiting you upon arrival. Then, stroll on by to Mohamad Ali Lane to the microbrewery, where passionate beer guides take you on a interactive tour, complete with a refreshing paddle all to yourself. Who knows? You might even get to try a trial batch of new flavours coming up. With a belly full of booze, the walk home through Club Street is easy enough, if you can resist the urge to pop in to one of the many bars around the Ann Siang Hill district. SO Sofitel Singapore is located at 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876, p. +65 6701 6800. This article was first published in City Nomads.
THE ULTIMATE BEERCATION EXPERIENCE
So you've already heard about Gin Staycations, but what about the beer equivalent?
SO Sofitel Singapore's newest staycation experience partners with the beer-loving folks at Little Creatures Brewing to bring yet another boozy weekend your way.
The party starts right as you check-in, with a ice-cold bucket of beers awaiting you upon arrival.
Then, stroll on by to Mohamad Ali Lane to the microbrewery, where passionate beer guides take you on a interactive tour, complete with a refreshing paddle all to yourself.
Who knows? You might even get to try a trial batch of new flavours coming up.
With a belly full of booze, the walk home through Club Street is easy enough, if you can resist the urge to pop in to one of the many bars around the Ann Siang Hill district.
SO Sofitel Singapore is located at 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876, p. +65 6701 6800.
This article was first published in City Nomads.