A 'staycation' for your plants? This plant hotel takes care of your green friends while you're away; prices start from just $5 per night

Hoping to go overseas soon, but can't bear to leave your beloved plants alone for too long? Did you know you can actually send them off to a plant hotel for a little 'staycation'?

Leaf Me Up is a plant boutique that just opened in February this year and offers plant hotel services from $5 per night.

"Houseplants have been popular during the pandemic. As Singapore reopens its borders, many Singaporeans are travelling and they are looking for a 'plant hotel' where their plants can go on 'staycation' while they are away on vacation," owner Dale Ng, 35, shares.

"As more people are into more pricey and rare plants, they would rather leave their plants with someone with experience with houseplants to take care of them."

Leaf Me Up, which located in Hotel NuVe Stellar at Jalan Besar, also sells plants. Their range includes common houseplants as well as more exotic ones, and you can expect beauties like Alocasia Silver Dragon, Sygnonium Batik and Philodendron White Princess.

If you're planning to leave your plants with Leaf Me Up, you can consider two options — the Staycation Package and the Plant-Sitting Package.

As part of the Staycation Package, you'll leave your plants at the Leaf Me Up store. Prices start from $5 per night for three medium-sized pots. You can also arrange for pick-up or drop-off delivery from $15 per trip.

As the store is open 24/7, you also have the flexibility to visit your plants if you want to check up on them or simply miss them.

For the Plant-Sitting Package, Leaf Me Up will personally visit your home to help you take care of your entire plant collection. While this is definitely a more fuss-free option, convenience comes with a price — you can expect to pay $50 or more per trip.

However, there is one thing plant parents should take note of — if your plant dies, Leaf Me Up will not compensate you.

"We will inform customers in advance that we will not compensate should the plants die. We will do our best to take care of the plants and will update customers with photos on a regular basis," says Dale.

Nevertheless, this doesn't seem to be putting off any customers. Dale share's that he has been receiving plenty of inquiries.

In fact, just last month, he accepted five pots of plants that will be staying with him till October this year.

