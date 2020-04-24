#StayHome and make your own muah chee - in a rice cooker
Love your muah chee but can’t find (or even go to) a pasar malam these days to get this sticky glutinous rice snack? It’s easy to make your own — all you need is a rice cooker and some simple ingredients!
Here’s what you’ll require.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of glutinous rice flour
- 2 cups of water
- Sesame oil
- Black sesame/peanut powder
Steps:
- Add the flour to the water
- Stir everything until it’s no longer lumpy
- Oil your rice cooker using a kitchen towel
- Pour the mixture in to cook
- Stir it every 3 mins until fully cooked
- Add sesame oil towards the end when it is almost done
- When the dough can be shaped into a ball, it is ready
- Tear off small pieces and roll them in the black sesame/peanut powder
Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!
