StayHome and make your own muah chee - in a rice cooker

Love your muah chee but can’t find (or even go to) a pasar malam these days to get this sticky glutinous rice snack? It’s easy to make your own — all you need is a rice cooker and some simple ingredients!

Here’s what you’ll require.

Ingredients:

2 cups of glutinous rice flour

2 cups of water

Sesame oil

Black sesame/peanut powder

Steps:

Add the flour to the water

Stir everything until it’s no longer lumpy

Oil your rice cooker using a kitchen towel

Pour the mixture in to cook

Stir it every 3 mins until fully cooked

Add sesame oil towards the end when it is almost done

When the dough can be shaped into a ball, it is ready

Tear off small pieces and roll them in the black sesame/peanut powder

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

