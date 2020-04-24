#StayHome and make your own muah chee - in a rice cooker

Candice Cai
AsiaOne

Love your muah chee but can’t find (or even go to) a pasar malam these days to get this sticky glutinous rice snack? It’s easy to make your own — all you need is a rice cooker and some simple ingredients! 

Here’s what you’ll require. 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups of glutinous rice flour
  • 2 cups of water
  • Sesame oil
  • Black sesame/peanut powder

Steps:

  • Add the flour to the water
  • Stir everything until it’s no longer lumpy
  • Oil your rice cooker using a kitchen towel
  • Pour the mixture in to cook
  • Stir it every 3 mins until fully cooked
  • Add sesame oil towards the end when it is almost done 
  • When the dough can be shaped into a ball, it is ready
  • Tear off small pieces and roll them in the black sesame/peanut powder

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

