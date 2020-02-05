Stayhome: Small kitchen appliances to help out busy mums

Working from home due to Covid-19 and finding it tough to manage kitchen chores along with office work? Well, the small kitchen appliances list provided below will make your life a lot easier and will ensure that you spend less time in the kitchen as you prep your favourite dishes.

Cases of the Covid-19 pandemic are proliferating at a rapid rate leading to school closures, lockdowns, work from homes and limited supplies. Well, this is a challenging time, especially for mums who have to meet deadlines as they work from home as well as make sure that meals are available to the family members, on time.

Unlike what many believe, working from home does not leave you with a lot of spare time. There are high chances that you may spend more time glued to your laptop while working from home than in your office, and without taking the required number of breaks.

Also, working from home means plenty of visits to the kitchen to satiate yours and your family members’ appetite. Well, this is definitely not easy.

Juggling between office work and kitchen can be quite challenging, and to help you manage your cooking, without investing much time and effort, given below is a list of small kitchen appliances that will make your life easier.

Small kitchen appliances list to make life easier

Programmable slow cooker

This appliance is a mum’s best friend. Programme it and forget about it. Your food will get ready in the specified amount of time, without you having to be around.

Slow cookers are perfect for stewing vegetables, cooking beans and meat, preparing soups, porridges (in small amounts), etc.

Also, you’d be happy to know that science has proved that pressure cooking your food preserves heat-sensitive nutrients compared to other cooking methods.

Blender

This appliance is perfect for juicing some healthy fruits and vegetables and prepare nutritious smoothies. It is a handy equipment as you can prepare highly nutritious options for yourself and your family in just a few minutes.

If you’re wondering why not a juicer instead of a blender, well, blender is a healthier option as it provides you with smoothies that are richer in fibre as compared to the juices obtained from juicers.

Espresso Machine

Does coffee help you stay focused and concentrate better? Well then, investing in an Espresso Machine is an option you must think about.

There are plenty of models available in the market and the compact ones hardly take any space and will fit in any corner of your kitchen or even your workspace.

Having one in your home is a highly convenient alternative to fulfil your caffeine requirements.

Air Fryer

Air fryer can be a super convenient option for work-from-home mums. With you at home, there is no doubt that your kids will demand some quick bites every now and then.

Air fryer can be a perfect solution to fulfil your kids’ constant demands. This appliance is safe, versatile, easy to use and clean.

Also, hardly any oil is needed to cook in an air fryer, so you’re spared the mess and grease. You can easily fry frozen foods like meats and veggies that are straight out of your freezer.

Food processor

Food processors are versatile appliances that can make your life a lot easier in the kitchen.

Be it kneading dough, vegetable chopping, slicing or grating, manual preparation can take a lot of your time, however, a food processor can help you finish all this in a jiffy.

This not only helps you save time and effort, but also makes cooking an enjoyable process.

Cordless Kettle

Yearning for a cup of tea amidst office calls, but have to go to your kitchen to prepare it? Well, spare yourself the hassle by purchasing a cordless stainless-steel kettle and placing it in your workspace.

Using this appliance, you can prepare your tea, black coffee or even packet soup whenever you wish to. Cordless kettles are highly convenient, easy-to-use, energy-efficient and saves time.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

In the current situation (lockdown due to Covid-19), where schools and offices are shut and everyone is locked in their homes, there are high chances that your abode gets messy and dirty, and you might not be in a condition to clean it regularly.

In such situations, investing in robotic vacuum cleaners is highly beneficial. These disc-shaped, petite and powerful devices with sensors can be programmed to clean your floor, rugs, carpets, etc, without you having to bother much.

Mini Fridge

Unlike the regular fridges, mini fridges available in compact designs can be perfect for stashing perishable items like juices, ice creams, meats, snacks, etc.

These mini fridges are available in space-saving designs and are perfect to store under your desk or corner of your workspace, if not in the kitchen.

Humidifier/diffuser

Life can be quite stressful if you are a work-from-home mum. And the current lockdown situation is taking a toll on one’s health as well as relationships. In conditions like these, an oil diffuser can be highly beneficial.

Essential oils like chamomile, grapefruit, peppermint and frankincense help to boost energy, think better, get a good night’s sleep, and even fight anxiety and depression.

Humidifiers, on the other hand, release humid air in your home, kill flu virus, relieve dry skin and irritation of the nose and throat. Investing in a diffuser and humidifier can make working from home relaxing and pleasant.

Microwave Oven

A microwave oven can be a blessing for work-from-home mums as cooking in a microwave oven is much faster. It is a time-saving and convenient method of cooking.

Also, your kitchen doesn’t get dirty as compared to other conventional cooking methods. However, there are certain safety precautions to be followed while cooking in a microwave oven.

Sous vide machine

Many mums feel apprehensive to invest in this new-age cooking appliance. However, having this gadget in your kitchen makes your life a lot easier.

First of all, there’s no more defrosting needed. All you have to do is seal your food, submerge in a temperature-controlled water bath and cook for the required amount of time.

With this gadget around, you need not spend much time in the kitchen and yet feel proud to serve restaurant-quality food to your family members.

We hope the above small kitchen appliances list is perfect for mums (and dads) who have to work from home as well as manage it all by themselves.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.