StayHome things to do this weekend: Shop at Shilin Night Market, watch celeb graduation speeches on YouTube

Yes, we've finally entered Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening after the circuit breaker. But what does this mean for weekend plans?

Sadly, things are still more or less the same as before CB, with the coronavirus still within our midst.

Since we still have to stay home and keep safe, here are some activities to keep you occupied this weekend (June 12 to 14).

Something you can do

Explore the Shilin Night Market, online

The Shilin Night Market is open to Singaporeans — in digital form, that is. Over this weekend and the next, the online market will feature F&B outlets from Taiwan and around the region. Retailers include PlayMade, Taiwan Waffle, Chia Te bakery and more.

You can order food delivery to your home, browse through homegrown retail brands and play interactive online games. Performances by local and Taiwanese singers, including Yokez, Jillian Summers and Caryson Huang will also be available on livestream.

Join the Wan Qing Dumpling Festival

What type of rice dumpling are you? Take your pick at the different flavours of dumplings from the Hokkien Zhang to the... Posted by Wan Qing Yuan - Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall 晚晴园-孙中山南洋纪念馆 on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Love eating rice dumplings or curious about the different type of dumplings out there? Head to the very first digital edition of Wan Qing Dumpling Festival from June 1 to 30. Online, you can play a catch-the-dumpling game or take a quiz to find out what type of rice dumpling you'd be.

Click here to find out more.

Something you can watch

Celebrity graduation speeches on YouTube

Missed your commencement ceremony due to Covid-19? Or even it's been years since you graduated from school, let these Class of 2020 graduation speeches on YouTube by celebrities such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, BTS, and high-profile figures like the Obamas inspire you in these times.

SSOPlayOn!: Lea Salonga

In Conversations with the Artist Jon hosts video conversations with artists from across the music world. Jon's guests... Posted by Singapore Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Catch Broadway legend Lea Salonga in conversation with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s principal percussionist Jon Fox, as he hosts interviews with artists around the world on SSO’s Facebook page.

When: June 12, 9pm. More information here.

Something you can cook

Make a Ramly burger

If you’re still sore about not being able to head out to a pasar malam or the physical Shilin Night Market, here’s a recipe for Ramly burger that can hopefully fill the void.

Ingredients

Makes 5 burgers

300g chicken tenders

1 yellow onion

1 ½ tbsp soy sauce

½ tbsp paprika powder

1 tsp white pepper

½ cup minced garlic

Butter

5 burgers buns

5 beaten eggs

1 tomato

1 lettuce

1 cucumber

Pepper sauce

Chili/tomato sauce

5 slices cheese

Mayonnaise

Steps

Mince the chicken tenders in a food processor. Peel onion and mince half the onion. Add minced chicken, minced onion, soy sauce, paprika powder, white pepper and minced garlic to a bowl and mix well. Add butter to a heated pan. Shape minced chicken mixture into five patties and fry till brown on both sides. Toast the burger buns on pan. Add a ladle of the beaten egg to the pan. Place patty onto egg on pan and wrap the patty with the egg. Assemble your burger together with the tomato, lettuce, cucumber, chili sauce, cheese, pepper sauce and mayonnaise.

