Staying cool in Singapore's heat and humidity: Tips and tricks

Hey there, heat warriors! If you've ever stepped outside in Singapore and felt like you're walking through a sauna, you're not alone. This tropical paradise is awesome, but the humidity can be a real challenge.

Whether you're hitting the streets for some shopping or chilling with friends at the beach, staying cool is key. So, here are some super practical and totally doable tips to help you beat the heat and stay cool in Singapore's humidity. Let's dive in!

1. Stay hydrated

Hydration is crucial in a humid climate. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Carry a reusable water bottle with you and take advantage of the numerous water fountains around the city.

Additionally, consider consuming beverages with electrolytes to replenish the salts lost through sweating.

2. Dress appropriately

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen, which allow your skin to breathe. Light-coloured clothes reflect sunlight, helping to keep your body temperature down.

Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also protect you from the sun's rays.

3. Use fans, air conditioning, and public cooling spots

Air conditioning is a lifesaver in Singapore. Spend time in air-conditioned environments such as malls, restaurants, and public transportation to cool down.

Public spaces like shopping malls, libraries, and underground walkways offer excellent places to escape the heat. At home, use ceiling fans or portable fans in conjunction with air conditioning to circulate cool air more efficiently and reduce energy costs.

4. Plan outdoor activities wisely

Avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day, usually from 11 am to 3 pm. Opt for early morning or late afternoon for exercise and outdoor adventures. When outside, seek shade whenever possible and take regular breaks in air-conditioned places.

5. Visit poolside restaurants and beach clubs

Why not combine staying cool with having fun? Singapore has some amazing poolside restaurants and beach clubs where you can relax, swim, and enjoy a cool drink.

Places like Tanjong Beach Club or Las Palmas offer a perfect mix of delicious food, refreshing pools, and great views. It's a stylish way to beat the heat and enjoy the vibrant social scene.

6. Use cooling products

Cooling gels, sprays, and portable fans are great tools to carry with you. Cooling towels soaked in water and placed around your neck can provide immediate relief. Products with aloe vera or menthol can also create a cooling sensation on the skin.

7. Eat light and fresh

Heavy meals can increase your body temperature. Opt for light, fresh meals such as salads, fruits, and vegetables.

Spicy foods, surprisingly, can help you cool down by making you sweat more, which in turn helps regulate your body temperature. Don't forget to enjoy Singapore's refreshing local fruits like watermelon, papaya, and coconut.

8. Exercise smartly

If you exercise outdoors, do so during the cooler parts of the day and opt for shaded areas. Hydrate well before, during, and after your workout.

Alternatively, join a gym or engage in indoor sports to stay active without overheating.

9. Cool showers and baths

Taking a cool shower or bath can significantly reduce your body temperature. For an added cooling effect, use mentholated shower products. At bedtime, a cool shower can also help lower your core temperature, promoting better sleep.

10. Stay indoors during haze periods

Singapore occasionally experiences haze, usually from forest fires in neighbouring countries. During such periods, it's best to stay indoors with air purifiers to maintain indoor air quality. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and keep windows closed to prevent haze from entering your living spaces.

This article was first published in City Nomads.