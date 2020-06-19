Staying in? Party safely with new tipples from these bars not yet reopening in Singapore

Since news of Phase 2 broke on Monday, it feels like Singapore - all five million-odd of us - has been swept up in the frenzy of making dine-in plans.

While most F&B outlets will reopen to the hungry hordes this Friday, bars are a different story. Bars not operating under a restaurant or food license cannot resume dine-in for now, and still others just aren't quite ready to hit the relaunch button yet.

If you're steering clear of the crowds for now, that doesn't mean you'll miss out on the fun. Round up five of your loved ones, order drinks in from these not-yet-reopening bars, and throw yourselves a house party.

It's a great way to support our dearly-missed bars and play it safe - for now.

Bitters & Love

PHOTO: Bitters & Love

Ever the maverick, Bitters & Love has been dreaming up a series of zany tipples to soothe our lockdown thirst. In support of sustainable drinking, their latest Tiki series presents tropical cocktails in fresh fruit and veggie vessels.

With Tiki Melon Bomb ($55), for one, you can slurp up a zesty blend of vodka, calpis, and apricot directly from a hollowed-out watermelon - don't forget to scrape out the melon flesh once you're done with your drink.

If you're up for a surprise, opt for 'A Secret Bottle' Cocktail ($55) and let the bartenders go wild.

Bitters & Love is located at 118 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068587, p. +65 6438 1836. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways via their ordering platform.

Jigger & Pony

PHOTO: Jigger & Pony

While its sister concepts are throwing open their doors come Friday - Gibson, Humpback, Live Twice, Caffe Fernet - Jigger & Pony will have to stay stable for now.

There's still plenty of buzz at the Best Bar in Asia 2020, though, with a fresh slew of inventive tipples. The bourbon-based Journey of the West ($30) sees east and west married in a rich, roasty blend of Guinness syrup and hojicha.

Then there's the White Negroni ($30) made with gentiane liqueur and fino sherry, offering a light, bright riff on the classic. Be sure to snag yours early - the first 50 orders for the White Negroni will receive another to gift to a friend.

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways via Humpback's ordering platform.

Nutmeg & Clove

We can't wait to get back to bar-hopping, but for now, Nutmeg & Clove's new creations will have to do. This heritage haunt has just launched a quartet of low-ABV bottled cocktails in collaboration with Campari and leading bartenders round the world.

The Floral Campari is a cooling concoction of chrysanthemum tea and elderflower, while Campari + Soda features a tropical burst of Riesling, pineapple syrup, and coconut oil. Perfect for a light afternoon tipple.

Nutmeg & Clove is located at 10 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069789. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways via Whatsapp at +65 8245 9262.

Operation Dagger

PHOTO: Operation Dagger

Operation Dagger is set to welcome tipplers from next Thursday (June 25), but their bottled cocktails are still here to whet your thirst in the meantime.

Catch their quirky So, It Wasn't Coffee ($15)- a caffeinated play on a G&T - at a promotional half-price for delivery. For a little something more nourishing, the É Khô Qua ($15) is a grassy rum concoction of lacto-fermented bitter melon and cane.

Operation Dagger is located at 7 Ann Siang Hill, #B1-01, Singapore 069791, p. +65 6438 4057. Open for islandwide delivery via Wheels on the Bars and for takeaways at Oxwell & Co.

Origin Bar

The boozy jewel in Shangri-La Hotel Singapore's crown, Origin Bar combines train-inspired charm with a cocktail journey through Singapore's history. With tipple travel still on hold this month, the next best option is to check out their delivery menu.

In addition to beloved signatures like the Super Vesper ($40), they've got a sweet new pair of cocktails. Spiked with Mr Black Coffee Amaro and pomegranate molasses, Black Brew ($40) offers a heady jolt of caffeine.

Meanwhile, Cherry & Sherry ($35) sees fino sherry and cherry brandy laced with Vitamin C for that extra immunity boost.

Origin Bar is located at Lobby Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4595. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways via Shangri-La Hotel's ordering platform.

Quaich Bar

A haven for whisky aficionados, Quaich Bar boasts a trove with over 500 varieties of the golden nectar. While there's no substitute for sipping a dram in its swanky surrounds, you can always set up your own appreciation sesh at home with whiskies from their sister store.

The bar has also been conducting guided Zoom tastings with various experts nearly every week, complete with pre-delivered tasting flights.

Their upcoming session on May 21 sees Tomatin Brand Ambassador Scott Adamson taking us through four expressions of single malt Scotch.

Quaich Bar has outlets in Grand Copthorne Waterfront and South Beach Avenue. Open for islandwide delivery via The Whisky Store.

The Secret Mermaid

PHOTO: The Secret Mermaid

A beloved spot for CBD barflies, The Secret Mermaid has yet to set a date for its reopening. In the meantime, we've got our pick of their cool new cocktails and party packs.

Toast to stay-home days with the Quarantini ($35), or sweeten things up with the cherry-laced Peated Rosemary Manhattan ($35).

For the Negroni lovers, there's a stay-home bundle with a trio of classic, floral, and coffee-forward Negronis calling your name.

The Secret Mermaid is located at 10 Collyer Quay #B1-09, Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways via their ordering platform. Takeaways are to be collected from Tanuki Raw, 181 Orchard Road, #04-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896.

The Single Cask

PHOTO: The Single Cask

You can always count on good whisky and great company at The Single Cask, which houses over 400 bottles of single malts and single cask whiskies.

While its reopening is still up in the air, the bar has lined up an exciting array of Zoom tastings - aptly named Spiritual Saturdays - to get our spirits up.

The upcoming session this Saturday centres around Diageo's Distiller's Edition, featuring an intriguing look at its history and a stellar flight of nine whiskies including from Lagavulin and Talisker.

The Single Cask is located at Caldwell House, CHIJMES #01-25, 30 Victoria Street, Singapore 187996. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways via their ordering platform.

This article was first published in City Nomads.