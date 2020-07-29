Staying in Sembawang? A&W and Daiso are coming your way at Canberra Plaza

A new shopping centre is coming up in the north and it's connected directly to Canberra MRT station — no getting wet even if it rains.

The upcoming Canberra Plaza will give residents of Sembawang (and Singapore) more retail and dining options, including everyone's favourite Japanese budget store Daiso, and the third outlet of fast-food chain A&W, known for its curly fries and root beer floats.

The usual mall suspects will also be setting up shop there — Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Starbucks, McDonald's, KFC, BreadTalk, and NTUC Fairprice supermarket.

There's also an entire level dedicated to enrichment centres: Shichida, The Ballet School, Beijing Language School, Eton Academy, and CMA Mental Arithmetic Centre.

Those with young kids will be glad to know that there's also an open-air water park and plenty of in-built green spaces.

Looks like there's yet another place to hang out during the weekends for Singaporeans staying in the North. But perhaps wait till the coronavirus situation is more under control?

