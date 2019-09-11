Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium

PHOTO: Instagram/mortonssteak
casey choo
Seedly

Still unsure of your weekend dinner plans? Then, this is the ultimate list for all your meat lovers.

We've got American, We've got Modern Australian, We've got Argentinian, We've got Italian, We've got Japanese and We've even got Singaporean.

It's time to indulge in a tour of steaks around the world. Well, most of the world at least.

TL;DR: COMPLETE LIST OF STEAKHOUSES YOU NEED TO TRY

Don't settle for mediocrity when it comes to your meats!

Here's a list of steakhouses (or rather steak-places) for all you meat connoisseurs out there.

Name Type Location Price (Sirloin or Rough Equavalient)
Wow Wow West Value For Money ABC Market $7.00
Uno Beef House Blk 51 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Nghee Huat Eating House $13.00
Steakout 89 Victoria Street ~$16.90
Meat 4 Meat 228 East Coast Road $19
Ye Lai Xiang Tasty Barbeque Maxwell Food Centre $20
Fat Belly Mid Range Serene Centre ~$22
Huber's Bistro 22 Dempsey Road ~$28
Steakville Sunshine Plaza ~$28
The Ranch (By Astons) 3 River Valley Road ~$29
Bizen (By Astons) Plaza Singapura ~$30
L'entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro 36 Duxton Hill ~$35
SugarHall 102 Amoy Street ~$44
Sear 50 Raffles Place ~$55
Lolla 22 Ann Siang Road ~$58
665 F Andaz Singapore ~$74
Skirt W Singapore, Sentosa Cove ~$82
New Ubin Seafood Premium Hillview/Chijmes/Zhongshan park ~$90
Cut by Wolfgang Puck The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands ~$90
Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse 26 Mohamed Sultan Road ~$90
Lawry's The Prime Rib Mandarin Gallery ~$108
boChinche 115 Amoy Street ~$120
Morton's Steakhouse Mandarin Oriental ~$148
Burnt Ends 20 Teck Lim Road ~$165
Fat Cow Camden Medical Centre ~$290

Friendly PSA: The prices listed above are for Sirloin/Striploin cuts or their rough equivalent.

1. WOW WOW WEST

Known for their huge portions, this enterprising hawker stall has garnered a legion of fans for their local take on Western fare.

Whilst not the most premium of cuts, their beef steak is still pretty much the best value you can get under $10.

2. UNO BEEF HOUSE

With almost 30 years of history, you know you're in for a treat at this family-friendly establishment!

  • Address: Blk 51, Toa Payoh Lorong 6
  • Facebook

3. STEAKOUT

View this post on Instagram

Mooooo 🐮

A post shared by Brandon Gan (@nagnodnarb) on

Located opposite Bras Basah Complex (at Victoria Hotel), don't be quick to short change this seemingly nondescript steakhouse.

They may seem ordinary, but their food is anything but. Give it a try!

4. MEAT 4 MEAT

Helmed by ex-chefs from renowned steakhouses such as Wooloomooloo (at Swissôtel), Chef Jimmy and Gerald decided that it was time to provide quality steaks at an affordable price to heartland folks.

Ranging from $19 onwards, you'd be hard pressed to find better value elsewhere.

  • Address: Brunners Coffeshop, 228 East Coast Road
  • Facebook

5. YE LAI XIANG TASTY BARBECUE

For the seasoned Makan Khakis, you probably would have tried this at their original location at the now defunct Margeret Drive Food Centre.

If you haven't, arrange for a lunch or dinner session as soon as you can!

This is a must-visit locale for, affordable, mouth-watering Hainanese-Western cuisine. Their "brown sauce" is legendary.

  • Address: Maxwell Food Centre, 1 Kadayanallur Street
  • Facebook

6. FAT BELLY

You've certainly heard of Speakeasy Bars. Have you heard of Speakeasy Steakhouses though?

Quietly earning silent praise as a hidden gem at Serene centre, Fat Belly maybe small in size, but their steak offerings are potent in flavours.

Presently simply, they're committed to quality cuts, cooked perfectly.

7. HUBER'S BISTRO

View this post on Instagram

シンガポールで一番好きなお肉やさん

A post shared by KEI (@kei.9304) on

Renowned for the butchery, Huber's Bistro should be one to lookout for as well.

Meat connoisseurs take note - the bistro is located right beside their very own butchery!

Taken fancy to a particular cut of meat at the butchery?

Try your luck at the bistro to see if they're able to cook it for you on the spot!

8. STEAKVILLE

Another hidden treasure, their menu offerings are small but unique.

Offering the lesser known cuts of beef, you'd be pleased to find hanger or flat iron steaks at this establishment.

9. THE RANCH (BY ASTONS)

True to the Aston's framework that most of us are familiar with, diner's need not worry about breaking the bank at The Ranch.

While not necessarily the cheapest, their claim to fame - dry aged beef certainly qualifies as premium cuts at a mid-range price.

10, BIZEN (BY ASTONS)

Also by Astons, you'd be pleased to find Japanese Wagyu at incredibly affordable prices.

11. L'ENTRECOTE THE STEAK & FRIES BISTRO

You've probably hear of L'entrecote by now - if you haven't, make a trip down for dinner this weekend.

Contrary to typical American steakhouses, L'entrecote instead offers the classic steak frites - reminiscent of the Parisian bistro culture.

We kid you not.

  • Address 1: 36 Duxton Hill
  • Address 2: Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road
  • Menu
  • Website
  • Facebook
  • Phone 1: 6690 7561
  • Phone 2: 6235 4475

12. SUGARHALL

Cocktails & beef - Could life get any better than that? But don't just take our word for it, head down to try it for yourself!

At $44 for a 400g hanging tender, it's safe to say, there'll be room for more alcohol!

13. SEAR

Located at the 45th floor of Singapore Land Tower, get treated to an unobstructed scenic view of the Marina Bay as you wine & dine to your heart's content.

Bonus points: Sipping on cocktails at sunset never felt so good before.

14. LOLLA

Call a head to make reservations at the counter seats if you've decided on Lolla.

As they say - how the food looks is half the meal itself.

15. 665 F

One of the very few Halal steakhouses in Singapore, this is perfect for our Muslim Makan Khakis!

It's about time we added even more Halal-certifications to traditionally Western restaurants.

  • Address: Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street
  • Menu
  • Website
  • Phone: 6408 1255

16. SKIRT

Planning a trip to Sentosa soon? Consider making reservations at Skirt at W Hotel!

Famous for using a parrilla grill, treat yourself to charcoaled, smokey grilled meats.

  • Address: W Singapore, 21 Ocean Way Sentosa Cove
  • Menu
  • Website
  • 6808 7278

17. NEW UBIN SEAFOOD

Probably one of the first for pioneering "atas" steak with Cze Zhar, you really can't go wrong with New Ubin Seafood.

18. CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK

And now we've reach the Crème de la crème of of steakhouses.

Opened by world renowned, 3 Michelin star chef, Wolfgang Puck, this is the place to be to dine on ultra premium steaks.

19. BISTECCA TUSCAN STEAKHOUSE

Instead of the usual American style steakhouses, have a go at an Italian themed one this time around!

Known for their Florentine style steaks, this steakhouse located along the quiet stretch of Mohamed Sultan Road should be on your foodie

20. LAWRY'S THE PRIME RIB

An instant classic, treat yourself to a meal of true extravagance.

Still served on their iconic silver cart, one whiff of their roasted prime ribs in the dining room and you'll be asking for seconds.

21. BOCHINCHE

Known for their Spanish Tapas style menus, steaks here are prepared Argentinian style.

Think chimichurri sauces, lightly salted and melt in your mouth tender meats -  Perfecto!

22. MORTON'S STEAKHOUSE

One of my personal favourites, their claim to fame is simple - "The Best Steak… Anywhere". And they're not wrong.

Pro tip: As tempting as it may be, skip the large seafood platters. Instead go straight for their meats. Remember you're here for one thing and one thing only - steak.

23. BURNT ENDS

Not just a namesake, Burnt Ends literally barbecues their meats on premise.

Their cuisine is best described as modern Australian.

24. FAT COW

You wouldn't think to associate a medical centre with a steakhouse. But here we are.

Serving Japanese style grilled steaks, their set lunches are incredibly popular among the lunch and dinner crowd.

That said, I'd suggest at least trying one of their signature beef cuts served ala carte.

FURTHER PROMOTIONS/DISCOUNTS/CASHBACK

Why not make your dinner plans even sweeter? Check out these mobile apps for incredible dining promotions to make the most bang out of your buck!

Of course, while some of the restaurants above are not currently on these apps as part of their promotional deals, there are other steakhouses onboard that you can get great deals at too!

SHOPBACK GO

Get 5 per cent Cashback when you use Shopback Go and dine at at the following steakhouses!

  • L'Entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro (Duxton)
  • Glasshouse by DHM (Robinsons The Heeren)
  • Lolla
  • BoCHINche

ENTERTAINER

Redeem a 1-for-1 Main course with the entertainer app!

  • Fat Cow (Save up to $95)

BURPPLE BEYOND

Make sure to check out the 1-for-1 deals with the Burpple Beyond app too!

  • Fat Belly (Save up to $78 on a 7 course Set Meal)
  • Glasshouse by DHM (Save up to $25.60 on a Main Dish)

EATIGO

Save up to 40 per cent when you dine with Eatigo!

  • Glasshouse by DHM

This article was first published in Seedly

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks

