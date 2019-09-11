Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium

Still unsure of your weekend dinner plans? Then, this is the ultimate list for all your meat lovers.
We've got American, We've got Modern Australian, We've got Argentinian, We've got Italian, We've got Japanese and We've even got Singaporean.
It's time to indulge in a tour of steaks around the world. Well, most of the world at least.
TL;DR: COMPLETE LIST OF STEAKHOUSES YOU NEED TO TRY
Don't settle for mediocrity when it comes to your meats!
Here's a list of steakhouses (or rather steak-places) for all you meat connoisseurs out there.
|Name
|Type
|Location
|Price (Sirloin or Rough Equavalient)
|Wow Wow West
|Value For Money
|ABC Market
|$7.00
|Uno Beef House
|Blk 51 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Nghee Huat Eating House
|$13.00
|Steakout
|89 Victoria Street
|~$16.90
|Meat 4 Meat
|228 East Coast Road
|$19
|Ye Lai Xiang Tasty Barbeque
|Maxwell Food Centre
|$20
|Fat Belly
|Mid Range
|Serene Centre
|~$22
|Huber's Bistro
|22 Dempsey Road
|~$28
|Steakville
|Sunshine Plaza
|~$28
|The Ranch (By Astons)
|3 River Valley Road
|~$29
|Bizen (By Astons)
|Plaza Singapura
|~$30
|L'entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro
|36 Duxton Hill
|~$35
|SugarHall
|102 Amoy Street
|~$44
|Sear
|50 Raffles Place
|~$55
|Lolla
|22 Ann Siang Road
|~$58
|665 F
|Andaz Singapore
|~$74
|Skirt
|W Singapore, Sentosa Cove
|~$82
|New Ubin Seafood
|Premium
|Hillview/Chijmes/Zhongshan park
|~$90
|Cut by Wolfgang Puck
|The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
|~$90
|Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse
|26 Mohamed Sultan Road
|~$90
|Lawry's The Prime Rib
|Mandarin Gallery
|~$108
|boChinche
|115 Amoy Street
|~$120
|Morton's Steakhouse
|Mandarin Oriental
|~$148
|Burnt Ends
|20 Teck Lim Road
|~$165
|Fat Cow
|Camden Medical Centre
|~$290
Friendly PSA: The prices listed above are for Sirloin/Striploin cuts or their rough equivalent.
1. WOW WOW WEST
Known for their huge portions, this enterprising hawker stall has garnered a legion of fans for their local take on Western fare.
Whilst not the most premium of cuts, their beef steak is still pretty much the best value you can get under $10.
2. UNO BEEF HOUSE
With almost 30 years of history, you know you're in for a treat at this family-friendly establishment!
- Address: Blk 51, Toa Payoh Lorong 6
3. STEAKOUT
Located opposite Bras Basah Complex (at Victoria Hotel), don't be quick to short change this seemingly nondescript steakhouse.
They may seem ordinary, but their food is anything but. Give it a try!
4. MEAT 4 MEAT
Helmed by ex-chefs from renowned steakhouses such as Wooloomooloo (at Swissôtel), Chef Jimmy and Gerald decided that it was time to provide quality steaks at an affordable price to heartland folks.
Ranging from $19 onwards, you'd be hard pressed to find better value elsewhere.
- Address: Brunners Coffeshop, 228 East Coast Road
5. YE LAI XIANG TASTY BARBECUE
For the seasoned Makan Khakis, you probably would have tried this at their original location at the now defunct Margeret Drive Food Centre.
If you haven't, arrange for a lunch or dinner session as soon as you can!
This is a must-visit locale for, affordable, mouth-watering Hainanese-Western cuisine. Their "brown sauce" is legendary.
6. FAT BELLY
You've certainly heard of Speakeasy Bars. Have you heard of Speakeasy Steakhouses though?
Quietly earning silent praise as a hidden gem at Serene centre, Fat Belly maybe small in size, but their steak offerings are potent in flavours.
Presently simply, they're committed to quality cuts, cooked perfectly.
7. HUBER'S BISTRO
Renowned for the butchery, Huber's Bistro should be one to lookout for as well.
Meat connoisseurs take note - the bistro is located right beside their very own butchery!
Taken fancy to a particular cut of meat at the butchery?
Try your luck at the bistro to see if they're able to cook it for you on the spot!
8. STEAKVILLE
Another hidden treasure, their menu offerings are small but unique.
Offering the lesser known cuts of beef, you'd be pleased to find hanger or flat iron steaks at this establishment.
9. THE RANCH (BY ASTONS)
True to the Aston's framework that most of us are familiar with, diner's need not worry about breaking the bank at The Ranch.
While not necessarily the cheapest, their claim to fame - dry aged beef certainly qualifies as premium cuts at a mid-range price.
10, BIZEN (BY ASTONS)
Also by Astons, you'd be pleased to find Japanese Wagyu at incredibly affordable prices.
11. L'ENTRECOTE THE STEAK & FRIES BISTRO
You've probably hear of L'entrecote by now - if you haven't, make a trip down for dinner this weekend.
Contrary to typical American steakhouses, L'entrecote instead offers the classic steak frites - reminiscent of the Parisian bistro culture.
We kid you not.
12. SUGARHALL
Cocktails & beef - Could life get any better than that? But don't just take our word for it, head down to try it for yourself!
At $44 for a 400g hanging tender, it's safe to say, there'll be room for more alcohol!
13. SEAR
Located at the 45th floor of Singapore Land Tower, get treated to an unobstructed scenic view of the Marina Bay as you wine & dine to your heart's content.
Bonus points: Sipping on cocktails at sunset never felt so good before.
14. LOLLA
Call a head to make reservations at the counter seats if you've decided on Lolla.
As they say - how the food looks is half the meal itself.
15. 665 F
One of the very few Halal steakhouses in Singapore, this is perfect for our Muslim Makan Khakis!
It's about time we added even more Halal-certifications to traditionally Western restaurants.
16. SKIRT
Planning a trip to Sentosa soon? Consider making reservations at Skirt at W Hotel!
Famous for using a parrilla grill, treat yourself to charcoaled, smokey grilled meats.
17. NEW UBIN SEAFOOD
Probably one of the first for pioneering "atas" steak with Cze Zhar, you really can't go wrong with New Ubin Seafood.
18. CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK
And now we've reach the Crème de la crème of of steakhouses.
Opened by world renowned, 3 Michelin star chef, Wolfgang Puck, this is the place to be to dine on ultra premium steaks.
19. BISTECCA TUSCAN STEAKHOUSE
Instead of the usual American style steakhouses, have a go at an Italian themed one this time around!
Known for their Florentine style steaks, this steakhouse located along the quiet stretch of Mohamed Sultan Road should be on your foodie
20. LAWRY'S THE PRIME RIB
An instant classic, treat yourself to a meal of true extravagance.
Still served on their iconic silver cart, one whiff of their roasted prime ribs in the dining room and you'll be asking for seconds.
21. BOCHINCHE
Known for their Spanish Tapas style menus, steaks here are prepared Argentinian style.
Think chimichurri sauces, lightly salted and melt in your mouth tender meats - Perfecto!
22. MORTON'S STEAKHOUSE
One of my personal favourites, their claim to fame is simple - "The Best Steak… Anywhere". And they're not wrong.
Pro tip: As tempting as it may be, skip the large seafood platters. Instead go straight for their meats. Remember you're here for one thing and one thing only - steak.
23. BURNT ENDS
Not just a namesake, Burnt Ends literally barbecues their meats on premise.
Their cuisine is best described as modern Australian.
24. FAT COW
You wouldn't think to associate a medical centre with a steakhouse. But here we are.
Serving Japanese style grilled steaks, their set lunches are incredibly popular among the lunch and dinner crowd.
That said, I'd suggest at least trying one of their signature beef cuts served ala carte.
FURTHER PROMOTIONS/DISCOUNTS/CASHBACK
Why not make your dinner plans even sweeter? Check out these mobile apps for incredible dining promotions to make the most bang out of your buck!
Of course, while some of the restaurants above are not currently on these apps as part of their promotional deals, there are other steakhouses onboard that you can get great deals at too!
SHOPBACK GO
Get 5 per cent Cashback when you use Shopback Go and dine at at the following steakhouses!
ENTERTAINER
Redeem a 1-for-1 Main course with the entertainer app!
BURPPLE BEYOND
Make sure to check out the 1-for-1 deals with the Burpple Beyond app too!
EATIGO
Save up to 40 per cent when you dine with Eatigo!
This article was first published in Seedly.