Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium

Still unsure of your weekend dinner plans? Then, this is the ultimate list for all your meat lovers.

We've got American, We've got Modern Australian, We've got Argentinian, We've got Italian, We've got Japanese and We've even got Singaporean.

It's time to indulge in a tour of steaks around the world. Well, most of the world at least.

TL;DR: COMPLETE LIST OF STEAKHOUSES YOU NEED TO TRY

Don't settle for mediocrity when it comes to your meats!

Here's a list of steakhouses (or rather steak-places) for all you meat connoisseurs out there.

Name Type Location Price (Sirloin or Rough Equavalient) Wow Wow West Value For Money ABC Market $7.00 Uno Beef House Blk 51 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Nghee Huat Eating House $13.00 Steakout 89 Victoria Street ~$16.90 Meat 4 Meat 228 East Coast Road $19 Ye Lai Xiang Tasty Barbeque Maxwell Food Centre $20 Fat Belly Mid Range Serene Centre ~$22 Huber's Bistro 22 Dempsey Road ~$28 Steakville Sunshine Plaza ~$28 The Ranch (By Astons) 3 River Valley Road ~$29 Bizen (By Astons) Plaza Singapura ~$30 L'entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro 36 Duxton Hill ~$35 SugarHall 102 Amoy Street ~$44 Sear 50 Raffles Place ~$55 Lolla 22 Ann Siang Road ~$58 665 F Andaz Singapore ~$74 Skirt W Singapore, Sentosa Cove ~$82 New Ubin Seafood Premium Hillview/Chijmes/Zhongshan park ~$90 Cut by Wolfgang Puck The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands ~$90 Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse 26 Mohamed Sultan Road ~$90 Lawry's The Prime Rib Mandarin Gallery ~$108 boChinche 115 Amoy Street ~$120 Morton's Steakhouse Mandarin Oriental ~$148 Burnt Ends 20 Teck Lim Road ~$165 Fat Cow Camden Medical Centre ~$290

Friendly PSA: The prices listed above are for Sirloin/Striploin cuts or their rough equivalent.

1. WOW WOW WEST

Known for their huge portions, this enterprising hawker stall has garnered a legion of fans for their local take on Western fare.

Whilst not the most premium of cuts, their beef steak is still pretty much the best value you can get under $10.

Address: ABC Market, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah

2. UNO BEEF HOUSE

With almost 30 years of history, you know you're in for a treat at this family-friendly establishment!

Address: Blk 51, Toa Payoh Lorong 6

3. STEAKOUT

Located opposite Bras Basah Complex (at Victoria Hotel), don't be quick to short change this seemingly nondescript steakhouse.

They may seem ordinary, but their food is anything but. Give it a try!

Address: 89 Victoria Street

Phone: 6720 8103

4. MEAT 4 MEAT

Helmed by ex-chefs from renowned steakhouses such as Wooloomooloo (at Swissôtel), Chef Jimmy and Gerald decided that it was time to provide quality steaks at an affordable price to heartland folks.

Ranging from $19 onwards, you'd be hard pressed to find better value elsewhere.

Address: Brunners Coffeshop, 228 East Coast Road

5. YE LAI XIANG TASTY BARBECUE

For the seasoned Makan Khakis, you probably would have tried this at their original location at the now defunct Margeret Drive Food Centre.