Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

The living room is often the first thing that you see when you open the doors to your apartment, so it’ll definitely pay to spend a little more time to make it as welcoming as possible.

What’s more, when you’re entertaining friends or family members, the living room is often the perfect place for it so, it makes perfect sense to keep it looking great and potentially give it an open-concept.

From using lots of white to brighten up the living area to making it cosy with soft furnishings, we’ve got a whole bunch of living room ideas for small spaces right here!

1. USE AMPLE LIGHT

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

This cosy living room has got all the right ingredients for a soothing night in – gentle hues, plush seating, ample lighting for reading, and vibrant accents to break the monochromatic monotony.

2. CLEVER STORAGE

PHOTO: Home & Decor

This custom-design is a brilliant way to combine storage and seating space in the living room!

3. WARM SHADES

PHOTO: Mong Design Studio

Another way to put together calming décor for your flat is by using a palette of warm colours.

Here, the designer has used an assortment of shades including dark brown, cream, and white to pull together a space that’s both exquisite and inviting.

4. LOOK UP

PHOTO: Space Sense

Neon lights and a slope false wall creates an edgy loft-style look.

5. IT'S ALL IN THE FURNITURE

PHOTO: Ehka Studio

Want a living room that can put you at ease as easily as your bedroom does?

Opt for a large, comfy day bed instead of a conventional sofa! We can’t think of a better way to enjoy Korean drama marathons than by vegging out on this lounger.

6. LUXE FOR LESS

PHOTO: Akihaus

Brass inlays and marble-look tiles give this BTO home in Punggol a luxurious look.

7. BRING THE LIGHT IN

PHOTO: Fuse Concept Pte. Ltd.

Sometimes, all you need to imbue a restful ambiance into your living room design is a healthy amount of natural light.

So if you’re blessed with a spacious balcony like this that doesn’t get the afternoon sun, it’ll be best to locate the living area next to it in order to enjoy as much of the light as possible.

8. LEAVE THE WALLS EMPTY

PHOTO: The Scientist

The floor and walls are some of your biggest canvasses. Leave the wall clear from photographs and fixtures to make it look a little more spacious.

9. DESIGN THE SOFA AROUND THE LIVING ROOM

PHOTO: Benjeemen Heng I.D.

A large, modern, and comfortable sofa design can certainly serve to anchor a living room that’s devoid of decoration.

Having a divider between the main entrance and living area also creates more privacy, allowing you make yourself as comfortable as you wish!

10. COSY COMFORTS

PHOTO: Black N White Home

The designers created a faux fireplace to imbue the classical European look in this five-room Punggol home.

11. USE SYMMETRY

PHOTO: Paper + White

Using symmetry in interior decorating is a classic method for framing and zoning spaces.

In this colonial black and white bungalow, the homeowner put together a semi-formal living room with facing sofas (perfect for entertaining) and a couple of accompanying vintage-inspired armchairs for an old world charm.

12. INDUSTRIAL ALWAYS WORKS

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

This three-room HDB maisonette features a hook-filled ceiling and lots of greenery.

13. CHOOSE FURNITURES WITH A THEME

PHOTO: Museum

If comfort and design are both important qualities that you’d like to have for your home, invest in good furniture.

Without even trying too hard, this living room appears effortlessly charming thanks to the owner’s mid-century designer furniture, which speaks for itself.

14. WOOD WOULD

PHOTO: TLD Design

The homeowners of this dark-hued BTO flat centred their design around a long wooden dining table they found at Crate & Barrel.

15. REMEMBER TEXTURES

PHOTO: Box. ID Studio

Need decorating ideas for a narrow living room? Using an all-white base is a good place to start.

But you’d want a cosy – not clinical – home, so remember to bring in soft textures such as suede, and calming materials like wood to fill the space with warmth.

16. GIVE THE FEATURE WALL AN UPGRADE

PHOTO: Fuse Concept

Here’s one way to incorporate a concrete wall at home without going too cold or bare.

17, MOODY CHIC

PHOTO: Rezt & Relax Interior

To create a chic, moody living room, use a variation of sensuous shades like purple, black, and greys.

Curved, organic silhouettes also add softness to the area.

18. USE WALLPAPER

PHOTO: Space Sense

This weathered wood-look wallpaper gives concrete screed a run for its money.

Plus, wallpapers can be a lot cheaper than painting your home.

19. KEEP IT CLUTTER-FREE

PHOTO: ID Emboss Pte. Ltd.

In order to put your mind completely at rest, it’s important to have as little visual clutter as possible.

That’s why this clean cut, minimalist home appears absolutely inviting without having to try too hard.

20. GIVE YOUR LIVING ROOM A THEME

PHOTO: The Scientist

Dried flowers and vintage posters complement this rustic-style living room.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.