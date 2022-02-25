Steal Gal Gadot's 'old money' Death on the Nile outfits for less than $100

Famed fictional detective Hercule Poirot may have solved the murders in Death on the Nile, but we're still racking our brains over one more mystery — how Gal Gadot manages to look so good in the sweltering Egyptian climate.

In the movie, Gal plays heiress Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, whose style can be summed up in two words: timeless glamour.

From her flowy gowns and soft silks when she's aboard the cruise ship S.S. Karnak, to her comfy but elevated outfits she sports while sightseeing, Linnet is all about understated luxury.

Here's how you can steal her look.

Keep it simple and classy with a neutral maxi

PHOTO: Disney

Unlike Linnet, you probably don't have a 128-carat Tiffany diamond necklace on hand. Nevertheless, try recreating the rest of her look with this cream embroidered maxi dress with a similar cape detail from Asos.

It's even on sale right now for just $64.94 (U.P. $138.95).

PHOTO: Asos

Get it here.

Be the star of the party in a shimmery number

PHOTO: Disney

We love the cap sleeves and unique layered look on Linnet's show-stopping silver dress. If you've got a special occasion coming up, try this version from Taobao which costs 388 yuan (S$83.18).

PHOTO: Taobao

Get it here.

Can't go wrong with a wrap dress

PHOTO: Disney

Linnet definitely seems to have a thing for off-white dresses. Get one in a classic wrap style and you won't go wrong.

PHOTO: Shein

Throw a gold belt on on this dress from Shein that's now on sale for $17 (U.P. $26) to complete the look. We love this chunky chain belt ($7.25), also from Shein.

PHOTO: Shein

Get the dress here and the belt here.

Beige-toned basics

PHOTO: Disney

PHOTO: Disney

When she isn't decked out in gowns and dresses, Linnet rocks some classic basics in white and beige tones.

If you're looking for a piece that great for mixing and matching, this white button down shirt from Shein ($15) is your best bet.

PHOTO: Shein

Get it here.

This Shein linen and viscose blend skirt (on sale at $14; U.P. $23) is another versatile basic that's perfect for Singapore's humid weather.

PHOTO: Shein

Get it here.

More of a pants girl? Asos has got you covered with this pair of white jersey trousers ($38.99).

PHOTO: Asos

Get it here.

