Steamboat, yusheng: Chinese New Year reunion lunches and dinners in Singapore 2026

As families across Singapore gather to mark the arrival of the Year of the Horse, reunion meals once again become the anchor of the season. Look forward to moments where time slows, dishes are shared, and conversations stretch long past the last course.

From intimate private kitchens to grand hotel dining rooms, this guide to Chinese New Year (CNY) Reunion Lunch and Dinners 2026 in Singapore, brings together a considered mix of festive lunches, celebratory dinners, and one-night-only experiences across the city.

Whether you're planning a traditional multi-generational feast, a refined hotel banquet, or a more contemporary table for smaller circles, these CNY lunch and dinner options offer thoughtful ways to gather, reconnect, and usher in the new year around the table.

For those celebrating at home, our guide to Chinese New Year takeaways in Singapore for 2026 rounds out the season with well-crafted options beyond the restaurant.

Food Exchange, Novotel Singapore on Stevens

28 Stevens Road, Singapore 257878

Food Exchange leans into scale and spectacle for the Lunar New Year season, making it a lively option for larger family gatherings. The centrepiece lands on Feb 16, 2026 with the Crimson Feast, a one-night reunion dinner built around the Steamboat & Grill buffet, complete with a complimentary lion dance and a Lo Hei platter (worth $88) served to every table.

Expect over 80 steamboat ingredients including premium seafood and quality cuts of meat, alongside live grill stations, paired with unlimited soup bases ranging from laksa to mala, creating a table that feels festive without being formal. Beyond the reunion night, celebrations continue through the season with weeklong Crimson Feast.

These rotate across midweek oysters spreads, steamboat and grill nights, lobster-focused Saturdays, and generous Sunday brunches, offering flexibility for families planning lunches or dinners across the 15 days of Lunar New Year.

Reservations: @Stevens Steamboat & Grill Reunions on Feb 16, 2026, 6:30pm-10pm. ($118) per adult, ($38) per child. Enjoy an exclusive 1-for-1 offer all February for your Chinese New Year celebrations. Book now via novotel-singapore-stevens.com, advance reservations recommended.

Tien Court

Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore, Level 2, 403 Havelock Road, Singapore 169632

For families who favour quieter rooms and cooking rooted in tradition, Tien Court's festive takeaway selection leans into Teochew tradition, offering dishes that feel substantial, familiar, and well-suited to unhurried home reunions.

From Jan 30 to March 3, 2026, Chinese New Year set menus are served in an elegant dining room complemented by five private rooms, accommodating groups from 10 to 40, well-suited for multi-generational reunions or extended family gatherings.

Popular options include the Sweet Happiness Set Menu from ($142++) per person (minimum four to dine), featuring a Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng, braised pumpkin soup with bird's nest, premium abalone with fish maw, Teochew braised duck, black truffle glutinous rice, and a traditional dessert pairing.

The menus lean towards comforting, familiar flavours designed for sharing, with dedicated dinner seatings during peak festive dates and lunch available throughout the season.

Reservations: 20 per cent early bird discount with full payment made by Jan 28, 2026 and 10 per cent dine-in discount available from Jan 30 to March 3, 2026. Advance reservations are required via millenniumhotels.com.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

320 Orchard Road, Level 3, Singapore 238865

A familiar address for Lunar New Year gatherings along Orchard Road, Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant offers a composed setting for families who prefer tradition with polish. From Jan 8 to March 3, 2026, both lunch and dinner are available through a range of six- and seven-course set menus, starting from $138.80++ per person, suited for groups of four and above.

Expect well-judged celebratory dishes such as Barbecue Suckling Pig with Crêpe, Stewed Lobster with Trio Onion, and Wok-Fried Beef Tenderloin with Sha Cha sauce.

For larger reunions, the Wan Hao Imperial Pot of Prosperity ($588 nett, serves five) anchors the table with layered flavours and premium ingredients, while the Tea Smoked Grain-Fed Duck ($78 nett for half) works equally well for smaller, more intimate gatherings.

Reservations: Call +65 6831 4605, email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com, or visit wanhaochineserestaurant.com.

Po

320 Havelock Road, Level 1, The Warehouse Hotel, Singapore 169628

At Po, Lunar New Year is approached through the lens of Nanyang heritage, one that reflects the Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Peranakan influences that have long shaped Singapore's table. From Feb 11 to March 3, 2026, the restaurant presents festive menus for both lunch and dinner that reinterpret familiar comforts with a contemporary hand, without losing their sense of place.

Set menus start from ($68) per guest for the Feast of Harmony, built around communal dishes such as Po's Signature Popiah Set, Itek Sioh, Nonya chap chye, and ee-fu noodles. For a more indulgent table, the Feast of Abundance ($88) per guest layers in premium touches like abalone, sea cucumber, and a slow-braised one-treasure pot. A Golden Harvest Lo Hei with 10-Head Abalone is also available by pre-order for larger groups.

Reservations: Lunch and dinner from Feb 11 to March 3, 2026. Minimum two guests per menu. Book via po.com.sg, advance reservations recommended.

Seng House

214 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437007

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DThvY7YD1rj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Seng House approaches the Lunar New Year with the same patience and care that define its everyday cooking. Rooted in nearly five decades of Hainanese heritage, the once-a-year festive menu is built around dishes shaped by repetition, fire, and handwork.

Making its debut this year is the Prosperity Abacus Treasure Plate ($40), featuring hand-rolled abacus beads prepared in-house and wok-fried with tiger prawns, dried scallops, and shiitake mushrooms.

The artisan roasts return as centre-table staples, including Spanish pork char siew with deep caramelisation and crisp roast pork belly. For sharing, the Five Blessings Golden Platter ($42) brings together handmade, fried-to-order bites designed to anchor the table.

Reservations: Dine-in festive menu available until the 15th day of Chinese New Year. Book a table via inline.app, advance reservations recommended.

Entrepôt, The Robertson House

1 Unity Street, Singapore 237983

Set along the Singapore River, Entrepôt approaches the festive season with a more contemplative pace. From Feb 9 to March 3, 2026, the restaurant presents The Gallant ($78++ per pax, minimum two persons), a nine-course Chinese New Year menu designed as a progressive dining journey rather than a traditional banquet.

The experience unfolds thoughtfully, blending modern technique with familiar celebratory cues, and is best suited to smaller family reunions or groups who prefer a structured meal over communal platters. The menu opens with The Gallant Stallion, a contemporary take on yusheng, before moving through premium seafood, poultry, and claypot-style dishes.

Highlights include Singapore chilli crab reimagined as pani puri, braised 10-head abalone, jade perch with XO sauce, and a golden ebi claypot rice, before closing on a hot-and-cold orh nee dessert that nods to balance and renewal.

Reservations: Available from Feb 9 to March 3, 2026. Advance reservations recommended. Book now via opentable.com

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck

Paragon & Asia Square Tower 1

For families who prefer a familiar rhythm to their Lunar New Year table, Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck offers a steady, classical approach to festive dining. At both the Paragon and Asia Square branches, Chinese New Year set menus are built around shared dishes that follow tradition closely, anchored by the restaurant's signature Peking duck served whole and carved tableside.

Menus are available for groups ranging from four to ten and beyond, with per-person prices starting from ($158++) for smaller gatherings and scaling up to more celebratory spreads featuring shark's fin soup, fresh or dried abalone, lobster, and marble goby.

The Peking duck remains the centrepiece across multiple menus, complemented by familiar festive staples such as yu sheng, glutinous rice, and classic desserts like nian gao and tong yuan, a format that suits larger family reunions where expectations lean traditional.

Reservations: Available throughout the Chinese New Year period. For bookings, please call the specific outlets - Paragon: +65 6732 7838 | Asia Square: +65 6636 1868.

Summer Pavilion

7 Raffles Avenue, Level 3, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 039799

For families seeking a composed, ceremonial setting for the Lunar New Year, Summer Pavilion offers a quietly assured take on Cantonese fine dining. From Feb 2 to March 3, 2026, the one Michelin-starred restaurant presents six- to eight-course set menus that reflect both seasonality and precision, served on hand-painted tableware in an elegant dining room overlooking Marina Bay.

The menus trace familiar festive notes with refinement, from a king scallop and salmon roe yu sheng to poached rice with Australian lobster meat. Chef Cheung Siu Kong's signatures anchor the experience, including steamed Dong Xing grouper with preserved vegetables and double-boiled bird's nest soup enriched with crab roe and black caviar.

A layered Pen Cai, built around premium seafood such as abalone, fish maw, sea perch, and Hokkaido scallops, underscores themes of abundance and continuity. Set menus are priced from $168 per person.

Reservations: Available from Feb 2 to March 3, 2026. Call +65 6434 5286 or email rc.sinrz.summerpavilion@ritzcarlton.com for bookings.

Cassia, Capella Singapore

1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

Set within the calm of Sentosa's rainforest edge, Cassia offers a measured, elegant setting for Lunar New Year reunions that favour refinement over formality. From Feb 16 to March 3, 2026, the restaurant presents a series of Cantonese set menus crafted around premium ingredients and classical technique, served across both lunch and dinner.

Lunch begins with the Dawn of Spring set from ($168++) per person, a gentler introduction to the season featuring fish maw soup, braised sea cucumber with black moss, and Hong Kong-style glutinous rice.

Dinner menus deepen in richness, from Auspicious Harmony ($268++) with Boston lobster and six-head South African abalone, to the Abundant Blessings menu ($328++) built around bird's nest, A5 wagyu, black truffle lobster, and layered seafood dishes. Each menu opens with a Prosperity Yu Sheng designed for sharing, anchoring the meal in tradition.

Reservations: Available from Feb 16 to March 3. Call +65 6591 5045 or email reservations.singapore@capellahotels.com for bookings.

Restaurant Cougar Lee

61 Tras Street, Singapore 079000

For those drawn to reunion meals that feel personal rather than ceremonial, Restaurant Cougar Lee offers an intimate, contemporary take on Chinese New Year dining. Helmed by Beijing-born Chef Ethan Lee and his family, the kitchen reimagines Chinese classics through a European lens, resulting in dishes that feel inventive yet grounded.

On Chinese New Year's Eve and Day One, two curated set menus are served exclusively, priced at ($688) for 4-6 diners and ($1,288) for 8-10, opening with a yusheng of chutoro and amberjack before moving into layered dishes such as Iberico pork-stuffed lychee, an 18-year braised platter, and live lobster finished with champagne blanc. A thoughtful touch comes at the end of the meal: a complimentary DIY dumpling session, inviting diners to wrap and cook together.

Reservations: Set menus available only on CNY Eve and CNY Day 1. Call +65 8499 1519 or book via Inline.

Chen's Kitchen

Paragon Shopping Centre, Basement 1, 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859

Chen's Kitchen brings its Japanese-Szechwan lens to Lunar New Year dining with set menus designed for relaxed, family-style reunions rather than formal banquets. Available from Jan 19 to March 3, 2026, the festive menus come in four-, six-, and eight-person formats, balancing familiar celebratory dishes with the bold, comforting flavours the restaurant is known for.

Each set begins with a Prosperity Yu Sheng before moving into crowd-pleasers such as mapo tofu (red or white), Chen's sweet and sour pork, mala mayo prawns, kung pao chicken, and slow-cooked classics like Dong Po Rou.

Larger sets layer in dishes like crispy red grouper with sweet and sour sauce and XXL la zi ji, ending on gentle desserts such as double-boiled pear. Prices start from ($288++) for four diners, with options scaled for bigger gatherings.

Reservations: Available for dine-in from Jan 19 to March 3, 2026. Early bird and Citi card discounts apply; Book via chenskitchen.oddle.me, advance reservations recommended.

However you choose to reunite, may the meals shared this Lunar New Year set the tone for warmth, abundance, and continuity in the year ahead!

[[nid:727817]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.