Step into history: Istana Open House 2023 - wear red!

As part of the celebratory events leading up to National Day, the Istana Open House (IOH) is back this Sunday (July 23) from 8.30am to 6pm.

The dress code? You're encouraged to wear red to celebrate National Day.

Here are some highlights you can look forward to:

Istana main building guided tour

Want to know more about the history and heritage of the Istana? Guided tours of the Istana Main Building will be conducted from 9.30am to 5pm by volunteers from the National Heritage Board.

You'll get to view selected function rooms and take a closer look at a collection of State Gifts presented to Singapore's leaders.

The guided tours are limited to 15 persons per group and depart every 30 minutes from 9.30am to 5pm.

If you prefer to explore on your own, You can also opt to check out the Istana Main Building on a self-guided tour.

Fees for entrance into the Istana Main Building are as follows:

Adults

Singapore Citizens/Permanent Residents: S$2 for self-guided tour, $4 for guided tour

Standard: $4 for self-guided tour, $10 for guided tour

Entry to the Istana Main Building for children aged four to 12 years old is a flat fee of $2, while children below the age of four enter for free.

Fees will be collected on the spot, and only cashless payments via QR code will be accepted. All fees collected will go towards the benefitting agencies supported by the President's Challenge.

Nature guided tour

Interested in the Istana's flora and fauna? NParks volunteers will be conducting Nature Guided Tours from 10am to 4pm.

You'll get to visit areas like the newly enhanced Swan Pond, the Japanese Garden, and the inclusive garden.

The tours are limited to 15 persons per group and depart every hour from 10am to 4pm.

Fees for the Nature Guided Tours are as follows:

Adults

Singapore Citizens/Permanent Residents: $4

Standard: $10

Participation in the Nature Guided Tour for children aged four to 12 years old is a flat fee of $2, while children below the age of four can take part free of charge.

Fees will be collected on the spot, and only cashless payments via QR code will be accepted. All fees collected will go towards the benefitting agencies supported by the President's Challenge.

Performances and activity booths

From 9am to 5pm, you can catch a colourful variety of musical and dance performances by student groups from Anderson Primary School, Damai Primary School, New Town Primary School, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Bhaskar's Arts Academy and Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah.

For more hands-on fun, check out the various activity booths at the Main Tent from 8.30am to 6pm, ranging from clay craft to candle art making, interactive community games, Arabic calligraphy, outdoor table tennis and much more.

Snacks and merchandise

Getting hungry? You can feast on tasty bites from food trucks by Old Chang Kee and SG Food Truck, as well as food stalls by Chulop, Epik Kebabs, State of Affairs and Udders Ice Cream.

There will also be drinks booths sponsored by Pokka for you to quench your thirst.

Afterwards, be sure to check out the President's Challenge Merchandise Booth, where you can snag limited-edition Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs.

All proceeds from the merchandise booths will go towards the benefitting agencies supported by the President's Challenge. Only cashless payments via QR code will be accepted.

Admission details

Entry to the Istana grounds is via the Main Gate at Orchard Road (nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut).

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents enter free of charge, while all other visitors (four years old and above) are required to pay an entrance fee of $2 per person. Only cashless payments via QR code will be accepted.

Do note that entry to IOH may be restricted due to capacity, inclement weather, or other reasons.

And remember: wear red!

