'Still looks so young': AirAsia flight attendant retires at 60, shocks netizens with how well he's aged

After 35 years of serving passengers in the sky, Nordin Razali has decided to retire.

The 60-year-old is believed to be one of of AirAsia's longest-serving cabin crew members.

The team at the Malaysian low-cost airline documented the final lap of his journey in a TikTok video on July 1.

Nordin's last flight was a 90-minute one to Kuching, Malaysia.

Nordin Razali, our first cabin crew who is still flying at 60. He still looks so young! 😲

During this, he gave an emotional speech.

"Today marks a special day for me. It marks my final flight after so many wonderful years of flying, 35 years to be exact," he said.

"And I've loved every moment spent in the skies bringing people together with their loved ones."

Nordin said that the passengers' smiles, stories and kindness have made his career "fulfilling beyond words".

"Thank you all for being part of this one-hour-and-30 minutes flight. It's been an honour and a joy to serve you as your crew-in-charge.

"From the bottom of my 60-year-old heart, I wish you safe travels and happy landings for many more years to come."

Back on land, the AirAsia team also threw Nordin a farewell party, complete with a hamper, cake and balloons.

As Nordin walked into the room, his colleagues screamed "surprise" and popped party poppers.

AsiaOne has reached out to AirAsia for more details.

In the comments, netizens were more distracted by something else — how young Nordin looks.

One even said that he looks like he is in his 40s.

There was also a netizen who asked him to share his skincare routine.

According to Bernama, Nordin is a father of four who attributes his youthful looks to a healthy diet and regular exercise.

He is now still working with AirAsia on a contractual basis.

Aside from flying, Nordin also owns a cafe in Kuching and hopes to establish his own hospitality company in the future to leverage on his experiences.

In a separate video uploaded onto TikTok on June 9, Nordin shared more about his journey in AirAsia, as well as some tips on surviving the industry.

He said that he started flying in 1989 and in 2006, he joined AirAsia.

"It's been the backbone of my career. The stress has all been manageable," he said.

"I try to educate my crew, my juniors, about what's good about flying. Most of it falls on the beauty of customer relationships."

Nordin added that while "the money is good", they could not fly during the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected their income.

However, during that period, he grabbed the opportunity to upskill and took his masters in business administration for one year.

Thinking of becoming a cabin crew member? Nordin encourages potential candidates to be mentally tough and prepared, whether it's dealing with fellow crew members, passengers, or other incidents.

