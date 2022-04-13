'Stingy, calculative and inconsiderate': Owner of train-themed cafe blames errant customers for business closure

He may have sunk his entire savings into his cafe, but Isaac D'Souza is just about ready to call it quits.

His railway-themed cafe Shinjuku Kissa Tetsudo will be closing permanently on May 18, just seven months after its official opening at 111 Somerset, the 24-year-old confirmed to AsiaOne.

The reason for its closure? Isaac candidly points to errant customers as the largest factor in his decision.

"The honest answer is largely due to the bulk of customers being very stingy, calculative and inconsiderate to the business," he said.

Shinjuku Kissa Tetsudo was born out of Isaac's love for trains, and features a train diorama put together by the man himself.

However, Isaac said his biggest mistake was setting up his main attraction in full view of passersby.

"We have been struggling to bring in revenue due to the fact that people would rather watch from outside."

The situation did not improve even after the cafe set up a privacy screen and implemented a $10 exhibition fee, Isaac said, explaining that some parents would hoist their kids on their shoulders so they could peek over the screen.

PHOTO: Isaac D'Souza

"Not only is it dangerous, it's so rude. I don't know why I'm doing this. Because I'm putting in so much effort, putting in money. And then you come here and behave like this."

His other woes include seat hogs — the cafe only has eight seats and two tatami mats — as well as patrons who try to "do all sorts of funny things just to spend less".

Isaac claims that he's had one woman ask if she could purchase just one drink in order for her grandson to enter the cafe alone and play with the trains there.

"It's really, really insulting. Not only do you not have respect for me, but you also want me to look after your children for you."

Armed with a PSLE certificate and a passion for trains

Isaac was inspired to set up Shinjuku Kissa Tetsudo after visiting similar cafes in Japan, he told the Straits Times in an interview last year.

Diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, dyslexia and dyscalculia at the age of 15, he found school miserable, and trains were one of the few things that brought him joy.

While the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) certificate holder has worked several part-time jobs, from dishwasher to waiter, he eventually decided to marry his love for trains and Japanese coffee and set up his very own business.

Unfortunately, with the lack of revenue and low footfall, Isaac told AsiaOne his business is "bleeding money" every month.

Aside from the initial $250,000 he invested into the business, he says he's also been struggling to cover his operating costs, putting his total losses at an estimated $300,000.

As a result, he's had to make the tough call to wind up the business before his lease ends.

Nevertheless, he still has a passion for trains and hopes to give the cafe business a try again, provided he has the funds.

"But no parents and no children. Because they are the worst of the worst," he emphasised.

