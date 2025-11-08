Stories galore: Programmes to entertain your kids at the Singapore Writers Festival

If you're looking to get your kids interested in reading or simply need ideas for where to bring them this weekend, why not check out the Singapore Writers Festival 2025 (SWF 2025)?

Running from Nov 7 to 16, 2025, SWF offers a wide range of programmes, events and activities for all ages, including kid-friendly events that will keep your little ones entertained for hours. As a bonus, some of the events are SG Culture Pass eligible!

Free and easy

If you want to start by simply looking around, these activities are free for you to explore at your own time and pace.

SG Book Fair 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQiw3eYiQJy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The ever-popular SG Book Fair is ripe with literary delights for you to discover. Why not let your kids unearth a new book (or five) to fuel their reading adventures at home?

Till Nov 9, 2025, 10.30am to 7pm

Bras Basah Complex

Free entry

Shapes, Shade and Play at the Living Room

This experiential indoor playground invites your kids to embrace their imagination as they explore the area's shape-oriented aesthetics. There's also a dedicated baby and crawler zone for the much younger kids.

Do note that shoes must be removed before entry, and socks must be worn at all times.

Nov 7, 2025: 6.30pm to 10pm | Nov 8 to 9, 15 to 16, 2025: 3pm to 6pm | Nov 12 to 13, 2025: 10am to 6pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

Free entry

Free of charge

These programmes are drop-in activities, no pre-registration required.

Fantastical Stories I Can Tell

Curated for kids aged three to fiveyears old, this storytelling programme invites your little ones to lie down, gaze at objects hanging from the ceiling, and let their imaginations take them on a fantastical journey as they listen to the stories being told.

Nov 9, 2025

10.30 am to 11 am | 1.30 pm to 2 pm | 3.30 pm to 4 pm

National Gallery Singapore, Level B1, Spine Hall, City Hall Wing

Free entry

"Welcome to Witchapour!" - draw with Roland Garrigue

Armed with markers, crayons, and their creative juices, your kids can help acclaimed illustrator Roland Garrigue to bring the whimsical new city of Witchapour to life on a giant roll of paper stretching several metres long.

Nov 15, 2025, 3pm to 4pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

Free entry

Ticketed events

These ticketed programmes require pre-registration. Act fast to secure your tickets before they sell out!

Storyworld: Karung Guni Boy

Through engaging storytelling, dramatisation and hands-on activities, your kids will discover how imagination and creativity can help to transform everyday objects into something new.

Nov 8, 2025, 10.30am to 12pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

$25 per 1 adult-and-child pair, SG Culture Pass eligible. Price of entry includes a free copy of the book Karung Guni Boy.

Power Up!

When the Sun dims and the Moon stops glowing, Solar and Luna zoom to Earth. With their new friend Ethel, they discover that music and dancing make magical energy. Together with kids and grown-ups, they groove, move and power up the Sun and the Moon to shine bright again!

As part of this interactive session, your kids will take part in a guided craft-making segment.

Do note that there are two versions of Power Up!: One for younger children aged 18 to 36 months, and one for four to six year olds.

Power Up! (for 18 to 36 months)

Nov 15, 2025, 1pm to 2pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

$15 per 1 adult-and-child-pair, SG Culture Pass eligible

Power Up! (for 4 to 6 years)

Nov 16, 2025, 11am to 12pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Play Den

$15 per 1 adult-and-child-pair, SG Culture Pass eligible

Carnival Games with Animal Fun

This fun storytelling session introduces your kids to colourful stories about animals. But that's not all: Your kids can also enjoy old-school, animal-themed carnival games like ring toss and egg carton ping pong.

Nov 8 to 9, 2025, 1pm to 2pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

$15 per 1 adult-and-child pair, SG Culture Pass eligible (Tickets selling fast)

The Magic in Our Hands (for 9 to 12 years)

Inspired by the award-winning picture book, The Magic in Ming's Hands, this fun, interactive and heartwarming workshop invites your kids to discover the invisible magic that lies within their hands.

Through storytelling and hands-on creative activities, your little ones will uncover and share their unique, magical powers — whether it's the magic of making dumplings, fixing bikes, braiding hair or giving hugs that heal.

While the version for four to eight year olds is unfortunately sold out, the nine to 12 year old version still has some tickets, so be sure to snag yours before they're snapped up.

Nov 15, 2025, 11.15am to 12pm

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

$10 per 1 adult-and-child pair (Tickets selling fast)

Monstrous Fun!

From a blot... to a beast! Join illustrator Roland Garrigue for a playful and imaginative workshop where stains turn into monsters. Perfect for five to eight year olds, no experience is required for this workshop; just a love for drawing and a taste for the spooky.

Nov 16, 2025, 10.30am to 11.30am

The Arts House at The Old Parliament, Living Room (socks required)

$10 per 1 adult-and-child pair

[[nid:724370]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.