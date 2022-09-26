Stories of freedom: Harley-Davidson riders on how motorcycles helped them find their purpose

Motorcycle groups are not just about fun and speed — for these two bikers, it's more about freedom and camaraderie.

From raising money for charity to exploring untouched destinations, Yanisa, 43, and Mick, who is in his 50s, have had some epic adventures with their riding buddies and, of course, their trusty Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Their inspirational stories came to light during Harley-Davidson's #HDFreedomStoriesAsia crowdsourcing campaign last July and August, which called for contributions from riders around the region.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the two Thai riders delve deeper into their hobby, which has now turned into a way of life.

I'm the only woman in my group and at times, I also lead the group

Meet the woman who's breaking boundaries as her riding group's only woman.

Yanisa, who works as a distributor in the construction materials industry, is no stranger to getting around on a motorcycle. But it was only in March 2020 that she began to take it seriously as a hobby as she had "nothing to do" during the pandemic.

In fact, she was so serious about it that she sprang for her dream ride, a Pan America.

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

"I have always dreamed that if I could afford a nice motorcycle one day, it would be a Harley-Davidson," Yanisa says, adding that the bike is "such a classic".

Rather than using her bike just to commute, however, Yanisa began taking trips to the Thai countryside to immerse herself in nature. She particularly loves the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Nan.

"Because I am so fond of nature, and most of the places we go to are very difficult to reach by car," explains Yanisa.

"Getting dirty, falling, or being a bit hurt is so fun."

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

She's also found a solid group of like-minded riders, whom she refers to as her "family", to accompany her on her adventures.

With Yanisa as one of the three founding members, the riding group has grown exponentially as members began linking each other up with their own friends. And yes, she is still the only rose among the thorns.

However, she doesn't see her gender as a weakness, nor does her group treat her any differently, she says.

"I am not going to be anyone's burden. So they are happy to have me on every trip. And many times, a woman can lead as well."

Riding is a family affair

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

Gaming consultant Mick isn't the only motorcycle enthusiast in his family.

Mick, the assistant director of the Harley Owners' Group (HOG) Chiang Mai Chapter, says that not only does his wife ride on "almost every trip", but his eight-year-old son also tags along on some of his shorter expeditions.

Another constant in Mick's trips is his Road Glide — he tells us proudly that he's covered over 40,000km over the past two years, and he's not slowing down.

Eventually, the goal is to visit every single province in Thailand, he says.

"Not just passing through but living and covering all the interesting spots in every province."

Mick's bucket list also includes destinations that are a bit more far-flung. Think Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and the famed Route 66 in the United States.

"Riding has no definition nor exact meaning to it, you need to be on the bike to know that feeling," he says in an attempt to explain the allure of exploring uncharted territory on two wheels. "As for me, it's the freedom in the open road and that connection to the surroundings, and it isn't about the destination that you are riding to, but the satisfaction in between."

Despite the exotic destinations on his bucket list, Mick tells us that his most memorable trip so far has been a local one.

Mick, along with his HOG Chiangmai Chapter buddies, rode 1,300km from Chiang Mai to Lamae in one shot to attend a committee member's father's funeral.

Their friend had not expected them to show up, he recalls.

"We managed to be there on the last day of this unfortunate event, and he teared when he saw us."

Beyond just having fun and exploring, Mick also feels strongly about banding together with his fellow riders to make a real difference.

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

For example, during the pandemic, the chapter organised food distributions for those who were quarantined. For six weeks, the members hunkered down and cooked 400 meal boxes a day.

Besides chipping in where they can in times of flooding, or accidents, the group also organises charity events around once a month.

Mick shares that he's aware of all the stereotypes out there of bikers, but with the chapter's initiatives, and with time, he hopes that positive perceptions will continue to grow around the image of bikers overall in the society.

"We at Harley Owners Group have contributed so much to society, particularly social responsibility. And we also educate our newcomers and younger riders to take responsibility on the road."

More stories of freedom

Yanisa's and Mick's stories are just two of the many uncovered during the #HDFreedomStoriesAsia crowd sourcing campaign. As part of the initiative, riders from Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Indonesia took to social media to share all about their journeys as Harley-Davidson riders, and what Harley-Davidson means to them.

Besides celebrating Harley-Davidson riders in the region who share a deep-rooted relationship with the brand, the campaign also aimed to spotlight the camaraderie forged between them on the open road and inspire a new wave of riders.

The winning riders with the most unique and compelling stories were selected to be featured in Freedom Stories 2.0, a series of short films which served to preserve their treasured memories and inspire the next generation of riders.

If you've enjoyed reading all about Mick and Yanisa so far, the films, which focus on each rider's life, first rides, passions and their love for motorcycles, will be right up your alley.

Click here to watch all the episodes in the series and be inspired by Mick and Yanisa.

To know more about Harley-Davidson motorcycles and products, please visit http://www.harley-davidson.com

Facebook: @HarleyDavidsonAsia

Instagram: @HarleyDavidsonAsia

YouTube: Harley-Davidson Asia

This article is brought to you in partnership with Harley-Davidson Asia Emerging Markets

#HarleyDavidsonAsia #HDFreedomStoriesAsia #HOG