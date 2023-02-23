Street food haven no more? Singapore's char kway teow ranked 100th in world

Street food haven Singapore... is not? That is according a list compiled by TasteAtlas, which put our char kway teow in 100th position on the ‘100 Best Rated Street Foods in the World’.

The list, according to a post on TasteAtlas' Facebook page, was put together based on its audience ratings. TasteAtlas describes itself as a “world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants".

This is not the first time though that Singapore did not make it to the top 50.

Malaysia came in close to the top, with roti canai being ranked second, losing out only to China’s guotie, or pan-fried dumplings.

Several other regional favourites also found their way into the top 50 of the Feb 2023 list. Vietnam’s banh mi came in 7th, while Indonesia had five dishes in the top 50, including bubur ayam (chicken porridge) and goreng pisang.

Singapore's char kway teow managed to inch in on the last spot - 100th position.

Many Singaporeans what they thought of Singapore's non-Top 50 position on Reddit, with some expressing their disappointment.

The more practical ones acknowledged that Singapore's hawker foods cannot be considered as street food.

One jokingly said: “Wait, we have street food?”

Another commented: “Hawkers originated as street food long ago during colonial times. They’ve since been properly organised into hawker centers.It can be argued that hawker centres no longer qualify as street food due to their organised nature.”

ALSO READ: Where is Singapore? Malaysians gloat after Singapore omitted from top 50 ranking of world's cuisines