The struggle is real but can be managed: Mental health apps and e-resources

Safe Space

In a nutshell:

A digital platform founded by a millennial (Antoinette Patterson, 33) last year. It seeks to be the default digital mental healthcare provider in Singapore by complementing technology with a human touch.

How? By providing fast and affordable access to therapy both online and offline.

“Which therapist is best suited for me?” “Are they free to see me now?” “Can someone guide me through the process?”

These are some questions a person seeking help for mental health issues are likely to ask, though he or she may not be in the right frame of mind to do so when anxiety or panic attacks hit.

The platform’s real-time matching algorithm matches clients to their most suited therapists in seconds after they complete a short questionnaire. Unlike the usual wait time at traditional counselling sessions at a centre or clinic, its clients do not have to wait days or weeks to speak to a therapist.

A 1-hour video counselling session with its therapist costs $80, while a 1-hour face-to-face session costs $120.

The client is able to switch between video or face-to-face counselling at any point in time according to their comfort level or preference.

Food for thought:

When does a normal amount of stress reach unhealthy levels? Do I need counselling?

Find your answers by taking Safe Space’s stress test. Safe Space will also launch an updated platform in December to provide a unified space for its individual and corporate clients, as well as therapists.

Where can I get help?

Check it out at https://safespace.sg/