Stuck looking for a job? A recruiter gives advice

It can be demoralising to go through weeks or months of the hiring process only to get your offer rescinded. However, before you scramble to apply for more jobs, take some time to improve your resume.

Show, Not Tell: Reframing your resume

Cynthia stresses on the most important thing she looks out for in resumes- the ability for candidates to articulate the outcomes of their work, rather than simply listing their job scope.

“I recently hired a fresh graduate who joined us in March this year. What I looked out for was her part-time and internship experiences. She was able to articulate clearly what exactly she did, the projects she worked on, as well as the outcomes she achieved during her internship period. Rather than simply listing down what you did, the employer wants to know what you really achieved during your internship and part-time job.”

As you get more experienced, you can go a step further to improve your recruitment chances.

Demonstrate A Desire To Learn And Upskill

When reviewing candidates, recruiters also look out for an indication of one’s desire to grow and learn. As Cynthia explains, “Have you upskilled yourself through the last couple of years? Have you gone for certain certification courses or attained certain accreditations?”

Don’t rush the process. Brushing up on certain skill sets or picking up relevant knowledge can help increase your competitiveness in the job market.

You’ll Stand Out If Your LinkedIn Profile Isn’t Just About Work: Recommendations, Headline and Personality

Cynthia shares that recruiters are increasingly looking at candidates’ LinkedIn profiles, especially in social recruiting. Here are some things she looks out for:

Recommendations: What others say about you gives recruiters an indication of your credibility

Headline: Are you able to clearly articulate how you can value-add to an organisation?

Personality and Flavour: Tell recruiters a bit more about yourself. Who are you as a person? What are your interests and what do you believe in?

