Studies say most vitamins and supplements don't really work

Parents, if you step into any pharmacy store, you might notice that vitamins and supplements take up a huge amount of space, sometimes even up to two aisles.

Among them, there are so many different types and varieties of supplements claiming to improve your health and mental wellbeing.

We make a purchase in hopes to either fulfil a nutrient requirement we're lacking or perhaps provide us more of the nutrients we need to keep us and our families healthy.

But do multivitamins work?

Well, according to a study, not really.

Multivitamins don't work: risk of diseases remains

According to recent research entitled Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality And Outcomes journal, multivitamins and supplements do not improve cardiovascular outcomes in the general population.

A similar stance was also taken by a review published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology which found that multivitamins did little to reduce the risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke or death from any cause.

Apart from physical diseases, multivitamins also hardly affected mental health and brain development.

In an editorial written by Johns Hopkins researchers, multivitamins taken by close to 6,000 men in the US did not reduce the risk for mental declines such as memory loss or slowed down thinking.

Vitamin supplements that you may ditch

MULTIVITAMINS

Of the whole lot, multivitamins are the least beneficial vitamins, the study finds.

If you want to get an extra boost, have a balanced diet instead and stay away as much as possible from sugary drinks and fatty foods.

ANTIOXIDANTS