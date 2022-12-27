Studio Ghibli releases My Neighbour Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away bonsai fountains

Studio Ghibli never misses with their merch, from bags, apparels and foldable fans. The latest to join the range are bonsai fountains that will turn your home into a world as whimsical as the one Hayao Miyazaki created.

The bonsai fountains are nothing short of adorable, featuring popular characters from three of the Japanese studio’s beloved movies, mainly My Neighbour Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away.

All the fountains are battery operated, with the option for USB power. They also come with two settings — one that releases water from the fountain for five minutes when voice activated, and another that allows for the water to flow continuously.

The first bonsai fountain features a recognisable scene from My Neighbour Totoro. It sees the bus stop scene where Totoro appears when Mei and her older sister Satsuki are waiting for their father to arrive on the bus.

PHOTO: Instagram/Studio Ghibli

Here, Mei is seen in her pale blue raincoat with Totoro standing beside her. Satsuki is not featured.

When turned on or voice activated, water will flow down from the tree, mimicking the rain as seen in the movie.

The collection features two designs inspired from the popular 1997 Princess Mononoke movie.

The first of two depicts a forest scene from the movie, where a forest spirit aka Shishigami (Deer God) is seen standing on a body of water.

Planted around Shishigami are a group of kodama spirits, some of which are seen standing beside the tree, while others are enjoying a gentle trickle of water within a hollowed-out tree trunk.

The second design is similar to the first, except that instead of gazing straight ahead, Shishigami is looking up towards the sky.

Its antlers have also transformed into the semi-translucent spikes of the Nightwalker, a form it takes at night as seen in the movie.

The kodama spirits in this limited edition model also glow in the dark — a special feature not available in the other designs.

The last design takes inspiration from the ever-so-popular Spirited Away movie.