Study: Blood test could detect breast cancer 5 years before signs appear

Nottingham researchers had recently made a claim that a blood test to detect breast cancer is possible-in fact, five years before clinical signs appear in patients.

The claim is based on their research which was presented at the recent National Cancer Research Institute conference that is held annually in Glasgow, with the focus on chemicals known as antigens.

BLOOD TEST TO DETECT BREAST CANCER: THE HUMAN BODY'S DEFENCE

According to the study from the Nottingham University's School of Medicine, as reported by The Guardian, these antigens are said to be produced by cancer cells that trigger an immune response in the human body.

As a result, the body creates auto-antibodies to defend itself to tackle these invading antigens.

It all started when the researchers wanted to know if they could detect specific auto-antibodies in patients, and prove if they had indeed been triggered by antigens from tumour cells.

This then lead to further testing.

Blood samples were taken from 90 patients newly diagnosed with breast cancer. The samples were then compared with a control group of 90 patients without breast cancer.

PROMISING RESULTS ON POSSIBILITY TO DETECTING EARLY BREAST CANCER

The group proceeded to screen the blood samples to see if they could detect auto-antibodies triggered by tumour antigens.