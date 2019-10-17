Study: Human breast milk contains anti-microbial properties cow's milk doesn't provide

PHOTO: Unsplash
Vinnie Wong
theAsianparent

Research from the National Jewish Health Center, Denver, and the University of Iowa revealed an anti-bacterial compound, glycerol monolaurate (GML) in human breastmilk. This compound promotes healthy bacteria to grow while fighting against harmful bacteria.

SPECIAL COMPOUND IN HUMAN BREASTMILK DISCOVERED

Researchers discovered human breastmilk contains GML levels 200 times more than found in cow's milk. In formula milk, GML is not present at all.

GML provided human breast milk anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

After investigating and comparing human breast milk to cow's milk and formula, GML was discovered to effectively prevent the growth of the S. aureus bacteria.

However, the researchers admitted not being able to find out why GML was so high in human breast milk compared to cow's milk.

"Although we do not know why human milk contains so much GML, compared to bovine milk, this observation is supported by based differences in gastrointestinal tracts of humans and cows."

While they were unable to ascertain this information, the researchers discovered that stopping this bacterium meant human breast milk reduces allergies such as asthma, food allergy, and eczema (atopic dermatitis).

"Positive effects of human milk appear to be due in part to the presence of GML combined with other known and unknown factors"

After experimenting with GML levels, they found that cow's milk contains anti-microbial properties with 3,000mg of GML.

Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Dr Patrick Schlievert, and Dr Donald Leung, Professor of Pediatrics at National Jewish Health, submitted a patent application to use GML as a supplementary additive in cow's milk and formula milk.

This study gives insight into why breastmilk is so amazing!

Keep up with your breastfeeding, mummies - your little ones will greatly benefit from it!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
Lifestyle Milk Mothers babies

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax&#039;s 2019 list of world&#039;s cleanest airline cabins
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in list of world's cleanest airline cabins

Home Works

House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty

SERVICES