Study: Human breast milk contains anti-microbial properties cow's milk doesn't provide

Research from the National Jewish Health Center, Denver, and the University of Iowa revealed an anti-bacterial compound, glycerol monolaurate (GML) in human breastmilk. This compound promotes healthy bacteria to grow while fighting against harmful bacteria.

SPECIAL COMPOUND IN HUMAN BREASTMILK DISCOVERED

Researchers discovered human breastmilk contains GML levels 200 times more than found in cow's milk. In formula milk, GML is not present at all.

GML provided human breast milk anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

After investigating and comparing human breast milk to cow's milk and formula, GML was discovered to effectively prevent the growth of the S. aureus bacteria.

However, the researchers admitted not being able to find out why GML was so high in human breast milk compared to cow's milk.

"Although we do not know why human milk contains so much GML, compared to bovine milk, this observation is supported by based differences in gastrointestinal tracts of humans and cows."