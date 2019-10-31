Study: Parents spend as much time on their phones as with their kids

A recent survey revealed parents spend nearly as much time on their phones as they do with their children.

Over 2,000 parents responded to the New York Post's questionnaire looking at phone usage and attitudes around screen time behaviour.

The average time spent browsing on smartphones was two hours and 17 minutes. On the other hand, screen-free time with kids was reported to be two hours and 41 minutes on average.

69 per cent of parents said they felt "addicted" to their smart devices.

This shows as half of the respondents said their children actually the parents to put phones down to play!

Surprisingly, 74 per cent of parents said they worried their children spent too long looking at a screen. But 83 per cent agreed that technology was important in raising children today.

Parents said they use smart devices to help with parenting as per the following:

Keep kids occupied (58 per cent)

As a reward (53 per cent)

Calm children down when upset (52 per cent)

However, 83 per cent of mums and dads said it's important to have family time without any screens. Furthermore, 79 per cent said their relationship with their kids would be better with less technology.

Here's a breakdown of some of the rules the respondents set for screen time usage for their kids.

Screen time rules for children

Limited screen time: 65 per cent

Have full access to the child's phone: 57 per cent

Only educational shows/videos allowed: 55 per cent

No screen time during dinner time: 53 per cent

No screen time before bedtime: 44 per cent

Parents' priorities when it comes to raising their children:

Providing children with a good education: 59 per cent

Prioritising children's physical health: 53 per cent

Set up an environment for a happy childhood: 44 per cent

Teaching healthy social skills: 43 per cent

Teaching pragmatic skills for future careers: 38 per cent

HOW TO USE TECHNOLOGY EFFECTIVELY FOR PARENTING

It's becoming increasingly evident that mums and dads spend a lot of time on their phones. While downtime is important to keep you sane, too much phone use is detrimental for parents and kids alike!